A teenager who allegedly assaulted seven other youths, sometimes unprovoked, was warned by a magistrate to never appear in court again or else face jail time. Facing the Children's Court on Monday, the teenager, who cannot be identified, was assessed as suitable for a wraparound diversion program. The court was told the youth was allegedly involved in several incidents from July 2021 to March this year, including assaults at schools, Stockland Wendouree, and at the Little Bridge Street bus stop. The first incident, from July, occurred after a youth was chased by a group of teenagers near Magpie, with the accused jumping into a paddock and punching the victim repeatedly. In September, a teacher told the accused to leave a school after he had arrived to allegedly fight a student - the accused then punched a student, who was unknown to him, who had been told to accompany another student to fetch the vice principal. The alleged offending continued in October, with two teenagers waiting for a school bus at Little Bridge Street - the accused, with a group of other youths, asked why one was "staring" at him, and punched one victim three or four times, then asked the other if he "has a staring problem too", and punched him. In November, following a dispute at a school, the accused allegedly punched a child who had been arguing with an associate at the Little Bridge Street bus stop. The teenager was arrested that week, and made full admissions to police, telling them in an interview one victim "was saying stuff about me, so I dealt with it", and the two teenagers at the bus stop "shouldn't have been staring". After being released on bail, it's alleged in February the teenager was seen on CCTV tearing plants out of gardens at the Bridge Mall, and in March, asking a youth on a bus to Stockland Wendouree "how about we fight when we get off?", and punching and chasing the youth. That victim required CAT scans and suffered severe swelling after the attack, the court was told. That week, the teenager was involved in a fight at school where he allegedly repeatedly kicked a child in the head, with the incident recorded on Snapchat. He was interviewed again by police this week, and again made full admissions, and "appeared remorseful". The teenager's brother was also accused of punching a child at a school bus stop in November prior to the incident at Little Bridge Street, and in December, bashing a 13-year-old and helping to steal cash and a scooter. Magistrate Hugh Radford warned both teenagers if they were in the adult jurisdiction, they would likely be facing jail time. "Keep going the way you are, you'll end up in custody," he said. IN THE NEWS "Any time you are annoyed by someone ... just think for a second, this is wrong, walk away, don't go the biff." Mr Radford said he acknowledged the strength of the diversion plan, with both teenagers to complete several programs before reporting back to court in July., as well as their lack of priors and the support of their mother. "There are plenty of kids who appear in court without parental support - wake up and thank her every day," he concluded.

