news, latest-news,

With the federal election six weeks away, Ballarat leaders are demanding the city gets its fair share of funding amid booming growth. "For it to take 45 minutes to get from Lucas to the CBD is not acceptable," Regional Development Australia chair Stuart Benjamin said. Mr Benjamin said there was always tension on this issue, as you did not want to build facilities before you needed them. READ MORE: Federal election 2022: Ballarat voters head to polls on May 21 But right now in Ballarat, services are struggling to keep up with the rush of people moving to the city. "We have had about five years worth of growth in the last 18 months," Mr Benjamin said. "We are expecting the growth rate to continue for the next 20 years." The City of Ballarat has highlighted a number of projects as priorities to address the growth, including the Ballarat Link Road. Mr Benjamin said they had been talking about this for "nearly a decade". With the election officially under way, the City of Ballarat shared its key priorities with all candidates to make sure they were across the key infrastructure projects. READ MORE: Federal election 2022: Council's $430 million wishlist for Ballarat's future "None of the candidates can say they are unaware of the key areas," Mayor Daniel Moloney said. While the federal government put aside $7 billion in the 2022-23 budget for the regions across the country, Cr Moloney said little of this money was being spent in Victoria. "On one hand we have unprecedented budget commitments for regional Australia which is great, but on the other we have 40 per cent of the population living in Melbourne and Sydney," he said. "From a data point of view there should be a greater distribution of funds [here]. "This is not just a one-off election push, this has been a clear and logical strategy (from the City of Ballarat)." He said he had been encouraged by the response to the funding plans and was hopeful for some major announcements in the campaign. Regional Cities Victoria, which represent the 10 largest cities outside of Melbourne, is championing the calls for more funding. "We are seeing unprecedented population shifts into regional Victoria, and we need Commonwealth policy and funding that supports sustainable growth and ensures our regions are great places to work, live, and visit," chair Kim O'Keeffe said. Committee for Ballarat chief executive Michael Poulton echoed their concerns and highlighted the need for careful planning. IN THE NEWS: "We know more growth is coming. If we can prepare and plan there can be a good outcome," he said. Right now the plans are in place, the council and other leaders are seeking funding to help alleviate the growing problems. "Diversity of house stock and industry are important, we don't want to only build houses in the new urban developments and not everyone wants a four-bedroom house," Mr Poulton said. "Liveability is the number one priority ... so planning for things like green spaces, childcare centers and shopping facilities are important." Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/34dXacDR8RguBkyLHxYXLhN/e594f37a-e92f-4a34-bb0e-017d7de92ed6.jpg/r0_35_3264_1879_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg