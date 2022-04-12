news, latest-news, MaxiTRANS, worker shortage

Amid continuing labour shortages, workers say job security and businesses' investment in staff development is necessary to make a job attractive in a competitive employment market. MaxiTRANS skilled labourer Emily Barnes will undertake a Certificate III in Competitive Systems and Practices through her employer and said the offer to gain a qualification made her feel like "more than just a number". "It means that the company is actually putting their time and effort into you as well, not just wanting you to do the work and get the work done," she said. "So you're able to climb up with your qualifications and with your experience." MaxiTRANS is Australia and New Zealand's largest supplier of locally-manufactured, heavy-road trailers and other transport solutions. In September last year it was acquired by Australian Trailer Solutions Group, comprising a group of Australian investors, including some from Ballarat. With the change in ownership came a decision to move 60 staff to permanent roles and updates to their structure, meaning new staff could become permanent faster. Ms Barnes said this job security also played an important role in attractiveness of an employer to workers. "For anybody that is looking at taking out a loan for a mortgage or anything or taking out a loan for a car, those kind of things, it's very important," she said. "When I started and I was casual - to know that I was going to go full time [soon], within reason ... that's attractive to anybody." Company chief executive Greg L'Estrange said the MaxiTRANS' relationship with the community had not always been positive, and the changes and course offerings were part of a broader mission to improve this. "It wasn't as positive, we've heard that and we've got originally, a large proportion of investor base comes from Ballarat, so that's another reason why we need to engage properly," he said. "We want to be part of the community." Mr L'Estrange said in a further community-minded step, MaxiTRANS made the decision to move their head office base from Melbourne to Ballarat. The business is hiring across a range of positions, and the training courses will be available to any new starters. Mr L'Estrange said so far, the uptake had been substantial. "You have to make it attractive to be the employer of choice and ... we think that it's the right thing to do to actually have our employees on a continuing journey of enhancement," he said. "That's part of what we'd like to be doing over the longer term." Warranty officer Yoss Barel said he "jumped" at the opportunity to learn skills offered by the Certificate IV in Leadership and Management. "The skills that will support me in my job and more than anything, helped me progress with the company," he said. "It's the things you don't quite get as a hands on [worker], things that you study, that you're taught through studying and you can then apply that into your day to day role." Mr Barel said he would encourage people seeking work to apply. "They really make that a big focus of not just a business but putting it out there, supporting the employees ... making them aware that there are opportunities," he said. "That's a really positive thing." If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

