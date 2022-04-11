Council launches sweeping new campaign on inclusion

news, latest-news, inclusion, diversity, community feedback, community consultation, Ballarat City Council

Council is seeking whole-of-community feedback on residents' lived experience of inclusion to shape its overarching and discrete strategies for achieving a more inclusive city, free of discrimination. Recognising the intersectional nature of identity and discrimination, the Inclusive Ballarat campaign marks a city-first, encouraging residents to voice their views and ideas on ways to better foster inclusion within the community. Launching the month-long campaign on Monday, City of Ballarat mayor Daniel Moloney said the scale of the consultation sought reflected the weight council attached to prioritising inclusion across its myriad service and infrastructure areas. IN THE NEWS "As we update our plans and policies for a modern Ballarat, it is so important the people of Ballarat have their say on what accessibility and inclusion looks like for them," he said. "For me, as mayor, one of the standout things that came through last year's consultation for the [City of Ballarat council plan 2021-2025] was inclusion, inclusion, inclusion - do better on the Aboriginal reconciliation plan, do better with our LGBTIQA+ community, do better with inclusion of new migrants to our city and do better with our ageing population. "And we know there's so many cross-overs and intersections with these different groups and areas of inclusion." Echoing those views, central ward councillor Belinda Coates - who is currently co-chair of the Koori Engagement Active Group - said she expected the wide-ranging nature of the consultation process would lend itself to better policy outcomes and plans for Ballarat. "This is the first time we've integrated all our different plans in this way - under the umbrella of inclusion - for consultation," she said. "It allows us to amplify the benefit of consultation because there are a lot of issues that cross over, whether it be disability and positive ageing or ageing and child friendly cities or intercultural and Koori engagement. "We genuinely want to know how people feel and what issues are prominent, whether it's physical access, racism or bigotry or general discrimination." Cr Coates added that there had been a conspicuous shift in the leadership role local council could and should play on issues of inclusion in recent years. "Local governments are leading the way around cultural inclusion," she said, referencing the council's advocacy on reconciliation and refugees by way of examples. "This is important because local government is so closely connected to the community and can provide that leadership in a really visible way - which can then create a real ripple effect within the community." To ensure maximum inclusion in the consultation process, City of Ballarat is providing a variety of mediums through which residents can give feedback. The consultation process will also give residents an opportunity to assess City of Ballarat's new Inclusion Framework, as well as its new and updated plans on disability access, ageing well, reconciliation, interculturalism and LGBTIQA+. Visit mysay.ballarat.vic.gov.au for more information.

