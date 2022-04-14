news, latest-news,

We're going to be hearing a lot from politicians over the next six weeks as they campaign for your vote in the 2022 federal election. But The Courier is keen to also bring our readers the questions, observations and opinions of local voters as they consider the candidates and compare their policies in the countdown to polling day on Saturday May 21. So, today we introduce our Pub Test panel - a small cross-section of our community we have assembled to give us their thoughts on the election campaign as it unfolds. The pub test, of course, is that uniquely Australian term used to describe the general opinion of "everyday" Australians, especially when it comes to current events, politicians or policies. Each week, we'll ask our Pub Test panel to share their views on the events and issues that emerge through the campaign as Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese make their case to the Australian people. And, as we always do, we encourage you to join the conversation. Tell us what you think in a Letter to the Editor using this email address: editassist@thecourier.com.au Mr Beale was a former chair of the Committee for Ballarat, and an advocate for improving transport to and from Ballarat - for many years, he was known as "59-Minute Nick" as he pushed for faster trains. With an academic background and plenty of experience in the public domain, he's keeping a close eye on the election campaign. He said he tends to vote "more towards the center", and is critical of both sides of politics. He thinks the cost of living, energy, electricity and gas are the most important issues for Ballarat. "The amount of money being put into renewables is costing each household just too much money now. Both sides of the fence [can address this]." In the first week of the campaign he thinks it's been a "non-event" in Ballarat. "Federally, a huge mis-step by the leader of the opposition, not knowing the very basic facts that most citizens probably know themselves. "Based on the good financial reaction to COVID, which the Liberal Party managed very well - financially in particular - it's a very big worry to have a person who can't know those figures on day one of a campaign. "It's starting off out of touch with issues that [we] deal with every day." Mrs Blackbourne says she will most likely vote for Labor or the Greens in this election. Right now she thinks the biggest problem for Ballarat is housing affordability and homelessness. "It is sad that there are so many problems impacting Ballarat that it is hard to choose one as the biggest issue. The condition of the roads and local government infrastructure is terrible in many places and the rate at which the city is expanding is outpacing the development of infrastructure and services. "More action is needed on the prevention of domestic violence, climate change, health care, aged care, education at all levels... These are problems everywhere." With the first week over she is "sick of the noisy coverage of what seem like trivial headline-grabbing stunts and stumbles. I am more interested in policies and promises than personalities". "I also think it is weird that there is such a heavy emphasis on creating jobs when there is already a shortage of workers. I would love to hear about plans to establish new industries in the Ballarat area. "But if (Scott) Morrison says he's going to create 1.3 million new jobs, where are the new workers going to come from when local employers already can't find staff? Aren't there more pressing issues we need to address?" Mr Jenkins knows all about politics - he was a former state representative for Ballarat from 1993 to 1999, after a run as mayor of the Borough of Sebastopol. He said he's "Liberal Party through and through". Right now for the Ballarat seat he is in strong favor of funding for the bypass and seeing the project completed "all the way through." "I would like to see that as a major contribution of funding, to get the first stage done, and hopefully the rest - no sense half doing it." In terms of how he saw this week going, he is reading the polls as "very tight at present." "But the whole election is not about two people, it's about every individual seat - that's the most important thing. People need to realise, whether it's Ballarat or the top of Queensland, if you don't win the seat, you don't get the numbers for the majority. "People forget about it, they go more for the presidential-style these days which is not the way it goes. "I think a good example would be Albo's stuff-up, will it affect Catherine King in Ballarat?" Mr MacPhail is well-known in the Ballarat community for his work on refugee advocacy which he was recognised for in 2019 with an Order of Australia. He describes his political leaning as "close to the Greens". "I feel like the political parties are locked into a party. If I had my way I would want much more care for people who are isolated and marginalised." He sees two key issues facing Ballarat in this year's federal election. The first is homelessness. He includes a broad range of people who are "not respected or accommodated, pushed to the fringes or not welcome". "The not-so-obvious one concerns me deeply. The state of our democracy. I worry about the risk to the newspapers, not having a link to ABC Stateline anymore. "We don't have enough coverage of the local government and judiciary. It needs to be done well and in order to do that, it needs to be well-funded." After this first week of campaigning he thinks the issues "of most importance for democracy are not getting coverage". "Things that are not important, like people not being able to answer questions like Albo wasn't at the beginning. "I feel as though the politics are focused on individuals rather than the politics that matter in terms of building the nation." Last time Mr Gay voted for the Liberals but he said he was not a "massive political person" and did not spend much time following politics. Right now he isn't aware of the big issues facing the Ballarat electorate. Information about the first week on the campaign trail has not made it into his news consumption. "If there is a big sporting thing or something happening in town it overshadows what is happening in politics," he said. "That could potentially change depending on the attention and what they [the politicians] do for that attention. "Something wild might bring it to the attention of people my age, rather than the usual where they stand up, are asked questions and then leave." If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/eykKvQ78nc6Uj8nT6Aia68/dcd56de8-15b4-4246-a7b7-06023c367a57.png/r14_12_1352_768_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg