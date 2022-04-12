Truck rolls in centre of Buninyong, causes mass spillage

news, latest-news,

A truck crash is causing traffic headaches in Buninyong this morning. The truck, which appears to be carrying sand or grain, has created a major spillage at the main roundabout in town. The crash occurred at the intersection of the Midland Highway and Warrenheip street just before 8am. It appears the truck and trailer tipped when travelling through the roundabout, coming to rest on its side. It is not believed there are any serious injuries. Traffic is still proceeding through the roundabout, but at a very slow pace. All emergency services were on scene. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

