Frightening threat with gun helps man gain insight into 'destructive' nature of drug use

news, latest-news,

A man was in the grip of an ice addiction which escalated his out-of-control anger when he held a gun threatening to kill his ex-partner. A judge said it would have been a 'terrifying' experience for the woman's neighbour when the man came to her house after finding his ex-partner was not home and told her 'they are all going to die tonight'. The man, who The Courier cannot name to protect the identity of the victim, was sentenced at the County Court of Victoria on Tuesday. IN OTHER NEWS: Judge Trevor Wraight said the man had been staying at his ex-partner's house in the days leading up to the frightening offending despite the woman telling him to leave several times. This was in breach of his conditions of bail granted only days earlier which required him to abide by a curfew and live at a Gordon address. The woman said his behaviour was erratic and he appeared paranoid. The man admitted to using two grams of the drug ice daily leading up to the offending on February 18, 2021. "On the days you were affected by drugs, you were angry and made serious threats; while making these threats you were holding a shotgun," Judge Wraight said. The court heard the man threatened to damage his ex-partner's car if she did not return home, before knocking on the neighbour's door to ask 'do you have someone here?'. The man said he did not know where his ex-partner was but she was 'hopefully dead'. He said 'they are all going to die tonight, I am going to kill them' and returned holding a firearm which the neighbour described as a double barreled shotgun. "I am going to kill them tonight, you watch, it is going to happen. I am going to shoot them both," he told the neighbour. The neighbour called his ex-partner who told her to call police as she was frightened he would carry out his threats. Police arrested the man who led them to a slug gun in a bedroom, but the gun he was holding at the time of the threats has never been recovered. He breached a family violence intervention order repeatedly by calling his ex-partner while in prison. He was charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice for telling his ex-partner on the phone from prison to get her neighbour to change her statement or he would release a drunken photo to her boss. "Attempt to pervert the course of justice is an inherently serious offence, it is an act that is designed to interfere with the administration of justice," Judge Wraight said. "Those that interfere with that process do a disservice to the community... While it is not in the most serious category, it had a nasty flavour and was more than a simple request to alter a statement." The former St Patrick's College student's third child was born while he was in custody and he has been unable to make repayments on his house. The court heard family and friends believed the man would not have committed the offending if he was not addicted to ice. "In my view you are beginning to gain insight into the destructive nature of your drug use," Judge Wraight said. The man was sentenced to 21 months' imprisonment, with 418 days time already served. He will complete a two-year community corrections order with drug and alcohol treatment and rehabilitation, offending behaviour programs and supervision. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rochelle.kirkham/7f445d29-8a3f-42f9-870b-1e3534dab9e9.jpg/r0_52_1017_627_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg