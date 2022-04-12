news, latest-news, Victoria, Police, Speeding, Drug driving, Operation Compass, Road safety, Easter

A major police road-safety operation monitoring Ballarat roads over the Easter long weekend is set to begin on Thursday. Phase one of the state-wide Operation Compass will run until Monday evening, then recommence for phase two over the Anzac Day long weekend. Highway patrol senior sergeant Liam Gardner said there will be a highly visible police presence with all available personnel across Victoria Police involved in the operation. "We know that speed, impaired driving, fatigue and distraction, as well as not wearing seatbelts are the biggest contributors to road trauma - that's the behaviour that we will be targeting," he said. "People can expect to see police out on the roads doing lots of alcohol and drug testing ... last year, we issued more than 9000 infringements over the five day Easter operation and we certainly won't hesitate to do the same if we catch you putting lives at risk on our roads." Senior sergeant Gardner said ten lives have been lost on roads across the state in April so far, including five over the last weekend. After one of the lowest years on record for lives lost on Victorian roads in 2021, this year's figures, documented by the Transport Accident Commission (TAC), show a significant increase in the road toll - and a grim rise in regional deaths. According to the TAC, there has been a 41 per cent increase in lives lost on the road in regional Victoria, with 48 deaths up from 34 deaths this time last year. In Ballarat, two lives have been lost on the road so far in 2022, compared to none at the same time last year. TAC chief executive Joe Calafiore said the rise was disappointing. "Excessive speed, fatigue and impairment are major factors in regional areas, and when travelling longer distances in high-speed zones the consequences are more severe when something goes wrong," he said. "Road safety is a shared responsibility and the choices we make can be the reason we or someone else gets home safely - don't drink or drug drive, don't speed, put your phone away, don't drive tired, and put on your seatbelt." Senior sergeant Gardner said there were more people travelling on the roads this year. "Certainly people are making the most of the beautiful recreational locations that we have within Victoria so a lot of people are choosing to stay closer to home - so we certainly see a dramatic increase in traffic over these long weekends," he said. Taking regular breaks, leaving enough breaking room for heavy vehicles, not using mobile phones, being cautious when using a GPS, and sticking to major highways and avoiding shortcuts on unfamiliar roads are some of the ways Senior sergeant Gardner said drivers can stay safe. These, and slowing down. Senior sergeant Gardner said speeding was suspected to be a contributing factor in at least a quarter of all fatal collisions this year. "That's why we're out targeting speed and not just dangerous drivers and those who excessively speed, but also those that are creeping up in that low to mid range over the speed limit," he said. "Slowing down is the difference between arriving alive and not arriving at all." If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

