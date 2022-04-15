New campaign encourages residents to explore hidden natural treasures

news, latest-news,

Victorians are being encouraged to explore lesser known natural treasures this Easter period, with two Ballarat region parks selected as part of a nature challenge. Woowookarung Regional Park and Hepburn Regional Park are part of a selection of 18 parks for Parks Victoria's Your Autumn Unseen Places campaign. Visitors to the parks can scan QR codes and go into the draw to win an ultimate nature experience like hot air ballooning, surfing, guided hiking or glamping. Parks Victoria Ballarat area chief ranger Siobhan Rogan said both Woowookarung and Hepburn Regional Parks were beautiful areas ready to explore, but many people were not aware of them. "For Woowookarung, I think the surprise is being so close to a regional centre like Ballarat, there are so many plants and animals that are abundant," she said. "You are not ever going to go to Woowookarung and not see parrots, Rosellas, you might see a cheeky echidna and kangaroos that graze nearby. "You are going to be amongst some beautiful grass tress which are a great feature of the park. "At Hepburn Regional Park you are amongst the tall timber of our eucalypts and can experience fresh air as you wander through the many tracks and trails that are there." Woowookarung Regional Park is an old pine plantation which was granted regional park status in 2016. The dementia friendly trail and grass tree nature trail have been completed and more work is underway to create additional walking and other recreational options, including a 10,000 steps circuit. "Take a few friends and get out there and explore," Ms Rogan said. "See there is a beauty out there in Ballarat and Hepburn and it will keep you coming back for more. It won't be a secret for much longer." Visit parks.vic.gov.au/explore-nature/autumn to see the full list of parks included in the campaign which closes on May 31.

