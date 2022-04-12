news, latest-news,

2022 is a special year for the Ballarat Lyric Theatre as they work to put on two shows. COVID-19 threw a spanner in the works drawing out their previous show We Will Rock You which closed last month. A new cast and crew have now jumped into rehearsals for Priscilla, Queen of the Desert. "We are loving it and are really on a high rolling from one show into the next," executive producer Mike Whitehead said. The musical is based on Aussie film The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert and follows three friends on their travels to central Australia to put on a drag show. READ MORE: Ballarat Lyric Theatre gets We Will Rock You back on stage for second opening. Dr Whitehead said it can be very demanding on the volunteers doing one show a year, let alone two. "But the cast and crew have masses of enthusiasm and have been very busy." Show director Katherine Armati said their first rehearsal over the weekend went very well. "It was fabulous, the vibe and camaraderie already is fantastic," she said. The show's auditions were popular with 50 people vying for 30 spots on stage. Mrs Armati said the cast is tight-knit and are already becoming close. IN THE NEWS: The show will be filled with a variety of talent, some will be familiar faces for Lyric's audience while others will be debuting in their first performance. Mrs Armati said there is also a wide variety of talent working behind the scenes to build the story. Nikki McKinnon is working alongside the team as an Indigenous consultant. "Since the show was written over 30 years ago, she's helping us make sure that side of the show is written in a sensitive manner," Mrs Armati said. Warren Bodycomb is returning to Lyric Theatre after helping with the Phantom of the Opera performance eight years ago. "He's a professional drag queen whose shows have toured across Australia, he is lending his amazing skills to things like costume decisions," Ms Armati said. Pracillia Queen of the Desert will take to the stage from July 14 to 24 at the Civic Hall. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/173106531/0e3f60d6-75d6-4466-a56c-cccaa6b4943a.jpg/r10_762_4022_3029_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg