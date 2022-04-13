news, latest-news,

In boxing, Ballarat has landed one of the hidden gems of the Commonwealth Games program. Boxing is one of only three sports to have featured at every Games since the inaugural edition in 1930, alongside athletics and swimming. Member for Buninyong Michaela Settle predicted boxing would have "the second-biggest economic impact" behind athletics. For the 2018 Games on the Gold Coast, Oxenford Studios, a film production facility, was re-purposed into a 3000 seat facility for boxing, squash and table tennis. A location in Ballarat is still to be confirmed, but Selkirk Stadium will likely be called upon. By numbers alone, boxing is one of the biggest events at the Commonwealth Games. In 2018, 217 athletes from 48 nations competed across nine days. A similarly large field is expected for this year's edition in Birmingham. The numbers can largely be attributed to the sport's accessibility across the Commonwealth. Boxing also ranks as one of the most popular sports for spectators. But, demand has its downfalls. Category A tickets for finals at the 2018 Games were north of $100. There is also considerable overseas interest in the event, with British and Indian boxers among the best in the world. At the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games, two boxing results were among the top 10 moments that received the biggest reach on social media. Boxing was also among the top six most-popular content topics on the Games' official website. Rugby sevens was the most popular, followed by athletics. Boxing might be a left-field coup, but it's one that may prove golden. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/matthew.currill/deed7157-f4e9-4727-b189-9bb82b3dbdaf.jpg/r0_116_2068_1284_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg