news, latest-news,

The Way of the Cross event will be returning to Ballarat streets on Good Friday as part of the Easter observance of Ballarat's Christian community. The tradition halted throughout the pandemic years, and event organiser Tony Beggs said he was excited to be back in 2022. "Often many [attendees] have been on the walk for many years, some going back 30 odd years," he said. "Especially this time, because it's been such a break for a couple of years because of the COVID situation, so I'm sure they will be pleased to be there." IN OTHER NEWS: The Ecumenical pilgrimage, believed to have been first performed in Ballarat about 50 years ago, will symbolically recreate the trials of Jesus Christ as he walked to Mount Calvary in Jerusalem. The Way of the Cross will begin at Saint Columba's Parish in Soldiers Hill at 10am on Friday taking a route through the streets of Ballarat North and Black Hill, finishing at the Black Hill lookout about noon. "We hand out books, which include the psalms and the readings for the whole of the journey and then the bishop will start up with a prayer and off we go through our 14 stations, which is called the Stations of the Cross," Mr Beggs said. Mr Beggs said Christians of all denominations would be there, and in past years the crowd had reached more than 1000 people. "It's really good for those that are Christians to actually do something, especially public, I guess to say that, 'we are Christians, we believe in the Jesus story that he died for us, and then on the Easter Sunday he rose from the dead'," he said. "It's one tenet of the faith that we just can't shake and I think many people love to get out there and actually publicly say, 'yes, I am a Christian - I believe in the Easter story'." Links to information and Easter service times for Ballarat Catholic parishes can be found at ballarat.catholic.org.au/parishes-people For Anglican parishes, see ballaratanglican.org.au/easter2022 If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/160696252/88e9c16f-2bd9-4d5c-b397-d5a832631d58.jpg/r0_67_5472_3159_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg