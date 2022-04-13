news, latest-news,

It's that time of year again, when firefighters hit the streets to rattle tins and the community digs deep to help kids at the Royal Children's Hospital for the Good Friday Appeal. More fundraisers are being organised after a couple of pandemic-affected years cut most of them - this year, Mair Street's Aunty Jacks is getting in on the action on Good Friday eve. Owner Brian Taylor said people, or organisations, could pay what they like for pots and pints out of a special keg of beer - made in-house at its state-of-the-art brewery - and Aunty Jacks would match it dollar for dollar, up to $1000. READ MORE: Brave Ballarat toddler Isabella is back on her feet for the Good Friday Appeal thanks to Royal Children's Hospital All proceeds would go to the appeal, he said. "It seems like everyone you talk to has had someone that's had to go to the Royal Children's, a lot of people in Ballarat have had that experience," he said. "This is a good way to support it, and the awareness around it." The pub will partner up with real estate agents Buxtons, auctioning off items through the night. IN THE NEWS "It's been a tough time coming out of COVID for a lot of businesses, but we want to get back into that community-minded charity support," Mr Taylor said. "Ballarat's a resilient community, everyone's supporting each other in business, it's fantastic to see." The Good Friday Appeal fundraiser runs on Thursday night, from 5pm. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/34dXacDR8RguBkyLHxYXLhN/75de0882-45d4-4983-8a70-8e26d7cb2f79.jpg/r0_100_3526_2092_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg