One punch attack at Ballarat pub knocks victim unconscious

news, latest-news,

A man suffered ongoing headaches, neck pain and missed days of work after another man knocked him unconscious during an unprovoked one punch attack at a Ballarat pub. Lachlan McNamara, 26, faced the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Tuesday charged with intentionally causing serious injury for the attack. Police prosecutor Senior Constable Ben Jones said the victim had been on a bucks day with his friends on February 6, 2021 and wound up at The Sporting Globe in the evening where the attack played out. McNamara and the victim were introduced by a mutual friend and had a two minute conversation early in the night. The court heard McNamara later confronted the victim and asked if he 'had a problem and wanted to have a go' before punching him to the face while he was looking away. "The force caused him to be knocked to the ground and lose consciousness for up to two minutes," Senior Constable Jones said. "He hit his head on a stool prior to hitting the ground, narrowly missing hitting the back of his head on a table. "A bystander tried to help him stand up but he looked physically limp and unconscious. The accused picked up his drink and made no attempt to assist him." An ambulance took the victim to hospital where he underwent scans and received five stitches for a cut to his lip. The victim continued to suffer head and neck pain and blurred vision. He needed to take eight days off work and ongoing headaches impacted his ability to play sport and concentrate. Defence lawyer Sarah Wiltshire said she conceded the offending was serious and the outcome could have been catastrophic. Family and friends said McNamara had a good character but Magistrate Ron Saines denied these references as he had previously been convicted and sentenced for criminal violence. "There is a strong case for imprisonment here. This is the second time you are to be sentenced for criminal violence," Mr Saines said. "It is public violence. It appears to be entirely unprovoked. This person sent to hospital made a claim he had no intention of engaging with you and didn't even have any warning of the assault you committed. "It appears not only was he hospitalised but he has endured significant time away from work and losses as a result of your conduct." Mr Saines said a strong message of deterrence should be sent through any sentence. McNamara will return to court in May for sentencing. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rochelle.kirkham/56cbfe46-6b19-478f-9264-2b22aca7561e.jpg/r0_235_4724_2904_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg