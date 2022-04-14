news, latest-news,

A woman who was found passed out at the wheel of a car will avoid a term of imprisonment for drug trafficking if she can manage not to re-offend and abstain from drug use. Sherrie Jane Verde was taken to hospital after a bystander found her passed out behind the steering wheel on the road in October 2020. Medical staff found drugs in her possession. Verde told police she had given a man a lift and asked him for a drink, thinking he gave her water but realised she had drunk GHB. She said to police she dropped the man off and he threw bags of drugs into her car, she placed them in her bra to hide them from view and remembered feeling unwell driving out of the city. Verde was charged with weapon possession and a driving offence in January 2021 after she drove down Bridge Mall and was found with a stun gun in her drivers' side door pocket. The court heard she told police she was taking her friends to the bank and thought she could drive through the mall. Police searched her car again in May 2021 and found GHB, deal bags, scales, more than four grams of methamphetamine, a box cutter and a flick knife. She was also in possession of almost $3000 cash in a toilet roll. Verde told police the deal bags and scales were used to weigh jewellery and the cash was from pokies wins and withdrawals from the bank. Magistrate Ron Saines said he did not accept this explanation. Defence lawyer Matt McLellan said Verde had made genuine attempts at rehabilitation through her community corrections order and court supervised bail program. He said she was motivated to continue her rehabilitation journey for her children, but had struggled to find stable housing, currently moving between motels, sleeping in her car and at friends' places. Mr Saines said this was the third time Verde was sentenced for drug trafficking but he wanted to acknowledge the progress in her rehabilitation. He deferred sentencing on the drug trafficking charges to November and said Verde would avoid imprisonment if she did not commit further offences. She will also continue on a community corrections order with drug treatment. Verde pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court this week.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rochelle.kirkham/c6653244-43f2-4c81-ac13-c71376bcfc8a.jpg/r2_0_1039_586_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg