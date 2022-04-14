news, latest-news, 13 Church Street, Ballarat, central Victoria, two storey, Georgian style, four bedrooms, luxury and style, Ballarat Real Estate

DETAILS: Bed 4 Bath 3 Cars 3 $1,600,000 - $1,650,000 AGENT: Ballarat Real Estate PHONE: Dominic Morrison on 0409 557 461 INSPECT: By appointment Modern Georgian features lend substance and elegance to this two-storey residence in a prime central location. On beautiful tree-lined Church Street, the home has a commanding presence in one of Ballarat's most prestigious locations. Enjoy proximity to picturesque Lake Wendouree as well as easy access to schools, the CBD and hospital precinct. Behind the private front fence you will find an inviting home with up to five bedrooms. Quality is evident throughout and high ceilings bring a sense of space while bathing the interior in natural light. The kitchen, meals and living area is open plan with French doors for a seamless connection with alfresco entertaining. Looking for a new home this weekend? Check out the open homes waiting to welcome you by clicking on the tab on the map here. Kitchen highlights include cook's island, food-prep area, tower oven, dishwasher and a two-door pantry. Formal living and dining is separate, versatile and spacious, measuring close to 6.4 x 5.0 metres for banquet dining and overstuffed sofas. Nearby is the executive study with its generous built-in work station. This room can easily become the fifth bedroom or guest suite. A sweeping staircase leads to the upper level where you'll find four bedrooms including parents' retreat with ensuite and walk-in dressing. Also on the top floor, a fully-appointed family bathroom which is in addition to the guest bathroom on the lower level. Further features inside this immaculate home are ample storage, central heating, reverse-cycle airconditioning, a security system and a family-sized laundry. Elegant extras include polished timber flooring, casement windows and custom-made Roman blinds. The home is on a manageable allotment with manicured gardens, paved patio and a three-car garage with remote controlled access. An impressive property and a welcome addition to the Ballarat property market. Residential sales consultant Dominic Morrison of Ballarat Real Estate said it's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to purchase a great-sized home in this blue-chip location. Walk to restaurants, pubs, trendy cafes, galleries, sports venues, the tennis centre and bowling club. For more information visit www.ballaratrealestate.com.au and type Church Street in the quick-search box. See the photo gallery, location maps and floorplans, download the statement of information. Click on the link to email Dominic about open times, or arrange a private viewing. Dominic looks forward to meeting you, and we're sure this home will suit your family's needs, quite nicely. Take a browse through this week's Real Estate View e-edition magazine - click on the link

