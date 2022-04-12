news, latest-news,

As host of the athletics, boxing and Twenty20 cricket, Ballarat will be a temporary base for some of the world's highest-profile athletes for the 2026 Commonwealth Games. While four years out, there are plenty of names to keep an eye on in the lead-up to the Games. Across the disciplines, here are some of the superstars that are likely to be in their prime once the action all kicks off in Ballarat. Jamaican sprinter Briana Williams will be at her best in four years' time. As a 19-year-old she won gold in the 4x100m relay at the Tokyo Olympics last year. Williams is also the Jamacian under-18 and under-20 record holder in the 100m and 200m. She also became the youngest athlete to win the women's 100m and 200m doulbe at the World Under-20 Championships at age 16. The current Twenty20 and ODI world champions are no guarantee to play at Eastern Oval but it wouldn't be surprising for the host nation to play across the four hosts cities - Ballarat, Bendigo, Gippsland and Geelong. A lot of superlatives have been used to describe the team in recent years, all failing to capture the side's brilliance as they continue to rack up the accolades. Belinda Clark Award winner Ashleigh Gardner will be 28, while members off this month's World Cup winning side Darcie Brown and Tahlia McGrath will be 23 and 30 respectively. The British 800m runner will only be 24 when the 2026 Games roll round. At 19, she won the silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, breaking the British record. Her time in Tokyo made her the fourth-fastest woman of all time and the second-fastet under-20 woman of all time. In 2021, she became the Diamond League champion and the youngest ever women's 800m European indoor champion. The Kenyan will be 30 come the 2026 Commonwealth Games but is likely to still be one of the world's premier middle-distance runners. Currently, he is World Athletics' seventh-best male athlete in the world. Cheruiyot was a silver medallist in the 1500m at the Tokyo Olympics, beating former Eureka Athletic Club member Stewart McSweyn. He also won gold in the 1500 at the World Athletics Championships in 2019 and has won the 1500m Diamond League on four occassions. Garside captured the hearts of the nations with his bronze-medal win in the men's lighweight event at the Tokyo Olympics. It was first time in more than three decades that an Australian medaled in boxing at the Olympics. The Victorian will be 28 when the 2026 Commonwealth Games arrive and is likely to have plenty more accolades to his name. Garside won gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in the men's 60kg division and is a seven-time national champion. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

