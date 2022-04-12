news, latest-news,

As worker shortages across Ballarat continue, a new report by the Australia Institute is calling for universal public childcare - which experts say could free up more regional women to enter the workforce. The Australia Institute senior economist Matt Grudnoff said there have been growing pressures on childcare in regional areas and some people were not able to return to work. "They're more likely to be women, they're more likely to be in lower paying work, and they're more likely to be in rural-regional areas ... they're the workers that are missing out because of expensive or unavailable childcare," he said. Both major parties are heading into the federal election on May 21 with policies that offer subsidised care to young children. Commerce Ballarat chair Hayley Coates said Ballarat was seeing worker shortages "pretty much across all the industries at the moment" and strong childcare policies were essential to addressing the issue. "There's more jobs available than there are people to fill them, so we need to tap into another area and one of those areas is parents at home with children who can't afford to go to work because they can't afford the childcare," she said. "Making childcare easier to access and more affordable for people means that unlocks a whole another range of workers ... so from a commerce perspective it's essential for us." Ballarat will soon see at least six new centres, with at least 600 childcare places between them, in the planning or construction phase after major investments were made to cater for the massive influx of young families moving to the city. Ms Coates said issues around childcare included flexibility for families. "Any policies that are going to make it more accessible for families to access childcare during working hours and flexible childcare as well, I think for different industries, it's not just a nine to five requirement," she said. "Affordable, accessible childcare with flexibility for all families and all different types of workers is something that should be a priority." Mr Grudnoff said high funding models seen in Nordic countries improved affordability and meant higher rates of workforce participation, and in Australia, similar policies would quickly "pay for itself". "If we look at participation rates over different ages for Nordic countries, they actually look very similar for men, but they're very different for women," he said. "Participation rates for women in Australia climb, out of their teens into their twenties and then basically, when they hit 30 there's a big drop off where women, who are the kind of age where families are more likely to have young children, stopped going to work". "If Australia had the same sort of workforce participation rates as Nordic countries, then the Australian economy would be $132 billion larger just from that ... if GDP is bigger, if the economy is bigger than it generates more tax revenue, and that's how basically you can afford to pay for it." The report notes that who delivers the care was critical in the providing best economic outcomes, and found funding priority should be given to not-for-profit and government owned centres. "[These] facilities employ more people per child than for-profit so they don't have a profit margin that they have to meet, and therefore they put that back into higher quality care, which includes additional employment," Mr Grudnoff said. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

