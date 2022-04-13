Is removing trees from the Wombat State Forest logging or storm salvage?

news, latest-news,

Residents near the Wombat State Forest have accused the state government of allowing logging to take place under the guise of storm recovery and salvage. According to Wombat Forestcare, crews moved in last week and cleared about an acre of timber without any consultation. "The local community fought hard for the forest's protection from logging and for its protection with park status and are now very distressed and angry to see this environmental destruction," the group said in a statement. "This block of the Wombat Forest is considered to have conservation values that make it deserving of National Park status, including a large population of Greater Gliders, a species threatened with extinction." "At least an acre has been cleared of trees and vegetation to create a log landing and machine depot, tracks have been substantially widened, and there is damage by large machines to the sedgy riparian area. Large heaps of bark have been left throughout the area." The group noted it is "supportive of appropriate reduction of the fire risk along roads and tracks" but the current works are "complete overkill", and demanded an immediate stop to the work. According to VicForests, formal advice for "approximately 60 sites in the Wombat State Forest" "requiring treatment" was received in March. "Managing and recovering fallen trees and debris following the storms is a sensitive operation requiring specialised planning and expertise. VicForests has been engaged to assist with this important work as we are forest management experts. We deliver that expertise through our highly trained and skilled planners, biodiversity experts, foresters and contractors," a statement on its website reads. "VicForests is committed to finding customers for merchantable timber so this valuable resource is not wasted." In a further statement this week, announcing a partnership with the Dja Dja Wurrung Clans Aboriginal Corporation, VicForest chief executive Monique Dawson said the organisation "is committed to working with all Traditional Land Owners". "To facilitate these operations, the approved Forest Recovery Timber Utilisation Plan (TUP), identifies areas where VicForests will facilitate forest recovery operations in the Wombat State forest," she said. "Operations conducted under this TUP are limited to windthrown trees from the storm events, other than for hazardous trees felled for safety reasons. "These operations have commenced this week." Further questions regarding the alleged clearing have been sent to VicForests.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/alexander.ford/2b77052f-e0eb-4a11-85f9-1607893370ab.jpg/r2_0_5469_3089_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg