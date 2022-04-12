news, latest-news,

A Ballarat health leader has encouraged more spending by the federal government in the mental health sector. Online mental health services could become more accessible for regional Australians under a Labor election pledge. Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese announced the restoration of Medicare support for bulk-billed telehealth psychiatric consultations for regional patients. If elected an Albanese government would reinstate a 50 per cent regional loading to the video consultations. "I think historically there has been an underinvestment," Ballarat Community Health chief executive Sean Duffy said. "The state government has pledged something like $3.8 billion to mental health whereas the federal government has spent $247 million. "For me that is completely inadequate. "It is great to see funding from the state. In terms of the commonwealth investments, primary health, workforce and tertiary education is where they can have the best impact. READ MORE: New 'front door' to mental health services for Ballarat "In Ballarat and more broadly in the Grampians area there are very few services for people, most are full or there are not many options for mild to moderate services." He said it is important that people can access care, even if their case is not yet critical. "We [Ballarat Community Health] are advocating for early invention by increasing primary health services," Mr Duffy said. He said in Ballarat there would need to be more resources added across the board to help residents access mental health services. "Right now there are no incentives to practice in regional areas including for GPs," Mr Duffy said. "Things like giving more opportunities to train and place students in Ballarat so they don't feel like they need to move to the city." IN THE NEWS: He said working in the city can seem more attractive because there is more opportunity and diversity. "There are also a lot of societal barriers to moving to Ballarat, like looking for a home," Mr Duffy said. The Morrison government ended access to bulk billed online psychiatry consultations in the regions in December last year. Funding the medical care will cost $31.3 million over four years, and is expected to support 450,000 consultations during that period - or more than 1.4 million appointments over 10 years. Mr Albanese said Labor would restore the "vital services" and make them affordable "to people wherever they live". "Scott Morrison's cuts to regional mental health consultations during a pandemic which has seen people struggling with mental health issues are unconscionable," he said. If you or someone you know is in need of crisis support, phone Lifeline 13 11 14. Help is also available, but not limited, via the following organisations. The key message is you are not alone. Help is also available at Beyond Blue 1300 224 636 or beyondblue.org.au If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/173106531/8514710d-778e-45cd-9cd3-3691ca0fd36a.jpg/r8_195_3782_2327_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg