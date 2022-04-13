news, latest-news,

Four share the lead in The Courier's Central Highlands Football League player of the year award after the opening round. Khyle Forde (Dunnstown), Todd Finco (Springbank), Mitch Banner (Hepburn) and Riley Ranieri (Gordon) each polled nine out of a possible 10 votes. New Hepburn coach Mitch Banner kicked 10 goals on debut for the Burras, while Finco bagged five for Springbank. Riley Ranieri impressed on debut for Gordon and Forde shone in the ruck for Dunnstown. DUNNSTOWN v BUNINYONG: Kyle Forde (D) 9, Jesse Marshall (B) 7, Kain Dickson (D) 4, Flynn Stevenson (D) 3, David Kelly (B) 3, Geoff Lovett (B) 3, Dom Silwa (B) 1 BUNGAREE v ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP: Laityn Withers (RC) 8, Matt Geary (B) 5, Lachlan Thornton (B) 5, Andrew Milroy (B) 3, Ben Dodd (B) 3, Ed Denouden (RC) 2, Xavier Curran (B) 2, Luke Philp (RC) 1, Ben Harris (RC) 1 LEARMONTH v NEWLYN: Will Green (L) 6, Damon Folkes (L) 5, Tom Martin (L) 4, Nick Willox (L) 4, Sean Willmott (N) 3, James Laidlaw (L) 3, Brenton Powell (L) 2, Marcus Tilley (N) 2, Kris Swan (L) 1 CARNGHAM-LINTON v SKIPTON: Isaac Kirby (CL) 5, Bailey McKimmie (S) 5, Tim Hughes (S) 5, Jack Peeters (S) 4, Alex McLean (S) 4, Lakota Stranks (S) 3, Wayne Bruty (CL) 2, Sam Wilian (S) 1, Josh Draffin (S) 1 CRESWICK v CLUNES: Alex Riches (Cl) 6, Nicholas Clarke (Cl) 5, Alex Bowd (Cl) 5, Aaron Sedgwick (Cr) 4, Ryan Thompson (Cl) 3, Jack Mason (Cr) 3, Pat Taranto (Cr) 2, Nick Wrigley (Cl) 1, Thomas Scott (Cr) 1 BEAUFORT v SPRINGBANK: Todd Finco (S) 9, James Thompson (S) 5, Pat Glanford (S) 4, Brendan Howard (B) 3, Connor Parkin (S) 3, Harry Twaits (S) 2, Joel Maher (S) 2, Ben Connelly (B) 1, Shannon Donegan (S) 1 DAYLESFORD v GORDON: Riley Ranieri (G) 9, Adam Toohey (G) 5, Zac Ryan (G) 4, Brad Horsham (G) 3, Billy Griffiths (G) 3, Michael Cummings (D) 2, Rohan Clampit (G) 2, Connor Ascough (G) 1, Ben Jones (D) 1 HEPBURN v BALLAN: Mitch Banner (H) 9, Cooper Bath (H) 7, Joe Clarke (H) 5, Matthew Smith-Bye (B) 3, Daniel Neilson (B) 2, Jackson Hogan (H) 2, Nathan Rodgers (H) 1, Harley Bongart (B) 1 9 - Khyle Forde (Dunnstown), Toff Finco (Springbank), Mitch Banner (Hepburn), Riley Ranieri (Gordon) 8 - Laityn Withers (Rokewood-Corindhap) 7- Cooper Bath (Hepburn) 6 - Will Green (Learmonth), Alex Riches (Clunes) Each club allocates votes based on the best players on the ground across the two sides on a 5, 4, 3, 2, 1 basis, with the maximum available to one player being 10 if each club judges the same player best-on-the-ground. *Note: BFNL votes will be published once the round is officially completed over the Easter long weekend. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

