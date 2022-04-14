news, latest-news, 200 Boundary Road, Sulky, Ballarat, Four bedrooms, Two bathrooms, 19 acres, Shedding, Dams

DETAILS: Bed 4 Bath 2 Cars 4 $1,300,000 - $1,400,000 LAND: 19 acres approx. AGENT: Jellis Craig Ballarat CONTACT: Phil Hayward on 0419 107 112 INSPECT: By appointment Set amongst 19 acres in a cleared 'park-like' setting, this character filled home offers an idyllic country lifestyle surrounded by space and wildlife and abundant birdlife. With undulation paddocks and scattered trees this property will suit any rural pursuits be it equine or others, or just simply enjoy the serenity. The mudbrick home sits perfectly within its surrounds and overlooks a picturesque dam. A central light filled atrium is the heart of this uniquely designed home that boasts four bedrooms including the main suite with both ensuite and walk-in robe. Three spacious and adaptable living areas allow you to configure the layout to suit your personal needs along with a country styled kitchen and dining area that boasts timber bench-tops and quality stainless steel appliances. Features of note include timber cathedral ceilings, two combustion wood heaters, two split system heating/cooling units, solar tube hot water heating, ceiling fans and wrap around verandas. Looking for a new home this weekend? Check out the open homes waiting to welcome you by clicking on the tab on the map here. Outside the property is well developed with a double carport and workshop located at the rear of the home along with a greenhouse and woodshed. A large 5.7m x 11.4m lock up shed complete with a concrete floor and power is located separately from the home - an ideal workspace! Three dams and established fruit trees along with beautiful rural vistas complete this stunning lifestyle property that will impress upon your inspection. With properties tightly held in this sought-after location, the property has great access to Ballarat, Creswick and Melbourne via the Western Hwy. Make a booking to inspect. Take a browse through this week's Real Estate View e-edition magazine - click on the link

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jenny.crapper/681894e4-2b40-429e-8bd3-98f2d0fdc076.jpg/r0_254_4997_3077_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg