Victoria is set to scrap masks for primary school students in term 2, as long as there isn't a surge of cases over the Easter holidays. The state government made the hopeful suggestion on Tuesday in a statement about travel conditions for cruise ships. "As we reach the Omicron BA.2 peak and case numbers begin to plateau, the Minister for Health will reconsider all health orders," the statement said. "If epidemiological conditions are as forecast, we expect school children will not have to wear masks when they return for term 2." Students in grade 3 to 6 must where a mask while inside on school grounds across Victoria, while high school students don't have to. It comes as the government on Tuesday announced Victorians will need to be double-vaccinated to go on a cruise ship holiday. IN OTHER NEWS All passengers aged 12 and over will need to have two vaccine doses, while crew members will need three. Passengers will also need to have a negative test before embarking and a negative PCR test if they are symptomatic when boarding and wear masks when embarking and disembarking, or when they cannot socially distance indoors. Crew members will need to take a test every 14 days or when they are symptomatic and wear masks onboard. The protocols align with rules in NSW and Queensland and come ahead of Australia's cruise ship ban ending later this month. The Victorian government also confirmed vaccination requirements will not apply to any venue operating as a polling place for the federal election. Premier Daniel Andrews flagged vaccination and close contact rules could be scrapped across the whole state once the Omicron wave peaks. "To have less rules while the case numbers are going up? That's probably not a smart thing to do," Mr Andrews told reporters on Tuesday. "But once they start to come off, which we think will be quite soon, we will have those options available to us." The state on Tuesday recorded 10,293 new cases and 12 deaths, as Victoria's health department confirmed changes to close contact isolation rules for airline staff. From Tuesday, air transport service workers including pilots, crew, airport security and baggage handlers will be exempt from close contact isolation. That means workers who have no symptoms and return negative rapid antigen tests can attend work. Staff will need to take rapid antigen tests for five days and must continue to follow isolation rules while not at work. If they develop symptoms or test positive on a RAT, the exemption no longer applies. NSW scrapped the isolation requirement for close contact airline staff on Monday. The decision to allow asymptomatic close contacts to return to work comes as travellers continue to face long lines at Melbourne Airport. The airport's chief executive Lyell Strambi told the ABC that recent days have been the airport's busiest since before the pandemic, thanks to the return of the Australian Grand Prix and the Easter school holidays. He said close contact isolation rules were contributing to staff shortages and delays. We have removed our paywall from our stories about the coronavirus. This is a rapidly changing situation and we aim to make sure our readers are as informed as possible. If you would like to support our journalists you can subscribe here.

