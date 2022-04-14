news, latest-news,

Jack Fitzpatrick has a clear blueprint for his first year in charge at Lake Wendouree, and it draws on an unlikely inspiration. An avid Premier League fan, the former Hawthorn and Melbourne big man wants to foster a culture similar to his favourite club, Liverpool. "I've followed the Premier League a long time, and you look at (Liverpool coach) Jurgen Klopp; when he came he started with the group he had, and that is the group that took the club forward," Fitzpatrick said. "Then he identified parts of the team where they needed to strengthen, and they certainly did that. Don't get me wrong, they've spent big money on two players, but for the past three of four years it has been a very similar group that has got them to where they are. NEW IN 2022 | Stats central: who is the BFNL captain who racked up 50 touches? "The reality is, and I've said this to the guys, is that the people who are going to drive us forward are the people who are the club now. "They're the ones that lift the standards, and they're the ones that hold each other to account." The Lakers haven't chased recruits hard in the off-season. Scott Carlin, the Lakers' rising star award winner in 2019, looms as the only big inclusion for Good Friday after spending last season at Nirranda, where he won the Warrnambool and District league's best-and-fairest. Fitzpatrick believed his arrival offered a fresh start for those already at the club. "I know that as a player, when a new coach comes in, everyone gets a blank slate. You can start again," he said. "There's nothing carrying over from previous coaches about what you can do and what you can't do. "From the players' point of view I'm sure they're excited for a fresh opportunity, but also for myself, it's my first coaching job, so I'm learning on the run and thoroughly enjoying it so far." Lake Wendouree finished ninth last year with a 4-6 record. It starts its new campaign against Redan on Good Friday. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/34dXacDR8RguBkyLHxYXLhN/07533ef1-5341-4e4f-acde-9e3872951f27.jpg/r563_307_4074_2291_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg