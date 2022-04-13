New Sturt Street entry point announced for Ballarat Base Hospital

news, latest-news,

GRAMPIANS Health is preparing a major shift of the whole medical precinct to a new main entry off Sturt Street. Designs for Grampians Health Ballarat Base Hospital's transformed entrances, with a new emergency department at the centre, were unveiled on Wednesday morning. This will bring patients, families and visitors off Sturt Street to a roundabout leading to emergency and safe drop-off zones with urgently needed short-term car parking. It has not yet been announced exactly when the new entrance will be complete. The area that will soon become the new hospital entry. Ambulances and emergency vehicles will continue to enter via a dedicated entrance on Mair Street. This comes as part of a state government-funded $541.6 million hospital redevelopment. Western Victoria MP Jaala Pulford confirmed the process was underway to secure two more Sturt Street properties to allow room for a larger emergency department on the ground level while also easing parking and traffic congestion issues in the busy, central precinct. IN OTHER NEWS First stage redevelopment works are underway by Ballarat construction company H Troon, with demolition of Eildon House and Edward Wilson Building starting this month. Both are located off Drummond Street, next to the Gardiner-Pittard wing, which opened in early 2017. Minor internal works and shifts to some hospital administration and consulting rooms were made prior to demolition works. Once complete the upgraded hospital will have the capacity to treat at least 18,000 more emergency patients on top of an extra 14,500 inpatients per year and capacity fir an extra 4000 surgeries each year. The redevelopment will also deliver a women and children's hub, more theatre suites, an expanded intensive care unit, new endoscopy consulting rooms and 100 more beds.

