news, latest-news,

Redan will hand senior debuts to three of its most promising under-17 players for its season-opening clash against Lake Wendouree on Good Friday. Rory Gunsser, Harry Lawson and Marty Boyer have all earned their chance at the top level after impressing in senior practice matches and a 193-point under-17 win against the Lakers at the weekend. "They've done what we asked of them in pre-season and we're excited to see them out there," Lions coach Jarrett Giampaolo said. "It's exciting to have juniors come up and play in the seniors. We understand they may not be playing week in, week out but it's good to give them a chance and have look at them because they're the future of the footy club that's for sure." NEW IN 2022 | Stats central: who is the BFNL captain who racked up 50 touches? Off-season recruits Jacob Wertz (Bungaree) and Nathan Dunstan (Hepburn) will also play their first game for the Lions. Waubra premiership player Lincoln Barnes is unavailable as he is competing in the Stawell Gift this weekend. Giampaolo has promised an attacking brand of football this year but, more importantly, the playing-coach was just excited to get back on the field. "It's good just to be able to have footy back and have that little bit of certainty that we'll get a good run this year," he said. "Especially for those young kids that have missed so much. This is a chance for them to get back out there and start working on their development as a player. "That's the most exciting thing for us. Hopefully, we're going to start shaping the Redan team of the next three, four, five years with that we're doing this year." If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/matthew.currill/48e952b7-288d-4534-b6bb-fdbf454f03a9.jpg/r0_362_4603_2963_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg