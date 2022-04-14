news, latest-news,

Police officers with a 'more prudent and cautious' approach could have decided to end the pursuit of a teenage driver and possibly prevent the death of a young girl who was his passenger, a court has heard. But the court also heard the police members' decisions during the pursuit were reasonable based on their assessment of the risks and no one could have predicted the young driver's dangerous and fatal maneuver. Ballarat teenager Jacqueline Vodden was killed near Ballan when the Hiace van she was a passenger in collided with a truck parked in the emergency lane of the Western Freeway on September 19, 2017. Police did not know for sure who the driver was when they initiated the pursuit, but suspected it was one of a group of high-volume young offenders responsible for a number of home invasions in the region. The four police members in the pursuing vehicle had set out from the Ballarat police station earlier that day to search for a 17-year-old male who was wanted by police for a spate of burglary and thefts the weeks prior. Coroner Sarah Gebert is investigating the series of events leading to Jacqueline's death. A submissions hearing was held at the Coroner's Court of Victoria on Wednesday. Counsel for Victoria Police Paul Lawrie said the teenage driver's ultimate fatal maneuver into the emergency lane happened without warning and was 'orders of magnitude' more dangerous than his earlier driving. "The dangerous elements of his driving leading up to that were of an entirely different class," Mr Laurie said. "That is why you heard from police how surprised they were, how it was like a bolt out of the blue when he makes that fateful move." Ms Singleton said many facts of the pursuit were clear and agreed upon, but there were major issues which required investigation and findings to be made. These are: the appropriateness of the decisions to attempt to intercept the van and commence the pursuit, whether the pursuit was in compliance with police policy and whether it should have been terminated. Ms Singleton said Coroner Gebert could find and accept police members attempted the initial intercept in line with police policy. She said the decision to pursuit the vehicle when it failed to stop fell at the higher side of the risk spectrum and 'a more prudent and cautious approach would have dictated it not be initiated'. The court heard police members justified their decision to begin the pursuit because they believed the risk posed by the occupants of the van was greater than the risk of the pursuit. Traffic was light, there were no pedestrians, the weather was fine and for most part the driving of the van was 'quite normal', the court heard. But the police members conceded the risks were at the higher end because there were shops in the area, the driver was wanted and young, there were stolen plates on the vehicle and other unknown factors. Mr Lawrie said detectives believed the occupants may have been part of a group of recidivist youth offenders responsible for high volumes crimes and breaking into people's houses. The pursuit continued through the township and back streets before the driver sped onto the Western Freeway towards Ballarat. The court heard 16-year-old Jacqueline was thrown from the van and suffered unsurvivable injuries when the driver attempted to overtake a B-double trailer and collided with the parked VicRoads truck. The pursuit had lasted almost five minutes. The driver ran from the scene, stole another car and was involved in another collision before he was arrested. Ms Singleton said all risk assessments were subjective. "Different members will have views about what is safe and what not safe and the members' evidence is they did conduct a risk assessment and ultimately formed the view it was justified," she said. Coroner Gebert heard evidence during a four-day inquest in February which outlined the facts and circumstances surrounding the pursuit. The three police officers who were in the pursuing vehicle, the pursuit controller and civilian witnesses who saw parts of the chase in Ballan gave evidence during the hearing. The driver of the police vehicle was excused from giving evidence for medical reasons. Evidence provided to the court revealed the van was likely travelling more than 100km/h in a 50km/h zone on Inglis Street in Ballan, but police members did not think he was driving that fast at the time. Ms Singleton said the pursuit should have been terminated when the van was travelling at such high speeds, but she said Coroner Gebert should accept the police members' evidence they were not aware of the speed. "Two officers were unable to see the speedometer from where they were sitting and the other officer was doing five things at once for the duration of the pursuit and was not aware of the speed at that point," she said. "The police member driving said in his statement he didn't consider the van was going at an unsafe speed." RELATED COVERAGE: Coroner's inquest begins into police chase that resulted in death of teenage girl Jacqueline Vodden Mr Lawrie said it was difficult for officers to assess speed in the pursuit environment. "You may have had a more cautious police member in there that might have made a different decision, but it is not to say it was unreasonable at that stage based on their perception of the risk to continue," he said. "Had they have noted the actual speed it seems a different decision would have been made." Ms Singleton said it was open to Coroner Gebert find a 'more prudent and cautious' approach would have ended the pursuit when the driver went through a roundabout on the wrong side and when a passenger was moving positions inside the van. Police members said they considered the teenager's driving through the roundabout to pose a 'momentary' elevated risk as he later return to the correct side of the road and that the passenger's movement was not considered so dangerous as to stop the pursuit. The court heard the police members assessed the risk as reduced when the van moved onto the Western Freeway because it was a safer pursuit environment with greater visibility and no corners or sharp curves. One police member made concessions during the inquest that his radio transmissions during the pursuit did not comply with policy requirements, due to incorrect or lacking detail of the risks. RELATED COVERAGE: 'I was happy for the pursuit to continue': Police inspector questioned in Jacqueline Vodden's inquest Mr Laurie described these errors as 'human failings' in an incredibly difficult situation where there is a high workload. The court heard the Victoria Police manual required the termination of a pursuit if at any time the risk of the pursuit was greater than the serious risk officers are seeking to prevent. Mr Lawrie said it would be problematic for the manual to be more prescriptive of the definition of serious risk because the policies needed to be applied in the real world. The court heard the Victoria Police manual did not provide any policy on the length of pursuits, but Mr Laurie said it would be almost impossible to be prescriptive about this fact. "It would be a real problem to try to say if a pursuit goes for more than five minutes you have to terminate," he said. Coroner Sarah Gebert will return to court at a later date to deliver her findings. The inquest is mandatory because Jacqueline died in a police pursuit, which is considered a death in police custody. The purpose of the inquest is to identify areas where lessons can be learned and what recommendations for change can be made for public health and safety. The Coroner's role is to establish facts, not to attribute any blame for Jacqueline's death. The driver, who The Courier cannot name because he was a child at the time, pleaded guilty at court and was sentenced for culpable driving causing death.

