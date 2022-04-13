NAB League boys: Molan rejoins Rebels for Falcons encounter | line-ups

news, latest-news,

Charlie Molan has been selected for his first appearance for Greater Western Victoria Rebels in the NAB League boys' under-19s this season. Molan, who is continuing with the Rebels as an over-age player, lines up against Geelong Falcons at CE Brown Reserve in Wendouree under lights on Thursday night. He returns as an onballer from duties with Williamstown in the VFL. The Rebels are going into the clash with their regional arch-rival unbeaten and fresh from a bye, having opened the season with a 31-point win over Bendigo Pioneers. Rebels talent operates lead Brooke Brown said there had been a lot to like about the first round performance. "It was a great start to the season. "Brady Wright and Aaron Cadman each kicked four goals each in what was a game plagued by blustery conditions, and Hugh Bond was named best on ground on debut. "Hugh's tackling pressure was wonderful. His pressure acts certainly helped the team and gave our small forwards and mids the ability to move the ball forward quickly. 'We had 15 debutants, which was wonderful for our region with five from Warrnambool, four from Wimmera and six from Ballarat. "They learned pretty quickly that NAB League football is the next step up from their junior football and were able to really get into the groove," she said. The Falcons have a win and a draw under their belts. They defeated Gold Coast by one point and then finished a ll square with Bendigo. Geelongs sits fifth behind the Gippsland Power, Oakleigh Chargers and Dandeong Stingrays, all with two wins. The Rebels are next in the 18-team competition. The Rebels under-16s will provide the curtain-raiser against Geelong at 5pm, with the under-19s at 7pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/mTvP5NhWJFQFv7uTytgxtB/4feb30af-6273-4d34-bfd6-e2ce6d8e96a5.jpg/r0_185_3907_2392_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg