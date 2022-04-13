When it comes to statistics, there was one clear standout performer on the Ballarat Football Netball League's return.
While his side fell to North Ballarat, there was not much more Sunbury captain Daniel Toman could do.
The onballer racked up a league-high 50 disposals, to accompany his three goals. His backman Tyson Lever had the second most touches of anyone in the opening weekend, finishing with 44 disposals.
Toman also led the league in marks (14) and was second in ground-ball gets (14).
There were plenty of interesting numbers across the first four games of the opening round.
Melton's Ryan Carter took an early lead in the Tony Lockett Medal race with six goals but also topped the competition with seven marks inside 50.
Carter's side had the most score involvements (89), inside 50s (65), and marks (105) in the competition.
Check out the top performers from round one so far below.
