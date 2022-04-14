news, latest-news, 1 Patanga Court, Mitchell Park, Ballarat, commercial premises, 5588sqm, infrastructure, Colliers Ballarat

DETAILS: LAND: 5588sqm - Building 820sqm For sale via Expressions of Interest closing Thursday 5 May at 4pm AGENT: Colliers Ballarat CONTACT: James Lawson on 0488 167 173 or Lachlan Waddell on 0407 520 725 INSPECT: By appointment COLLIERS Ballarat are pleased to offer 1 Patanga Court, Mitchell Park for sale via expressions of interest closing Thursday 5th May at 4pm. Rarely do opportunities of this scale come to market. This Industrial 1 Zoned property is situated close to the Western Freeway and other key arterials on a massive 5588 square metre corner block with a permit approved plan of subdivision to take advantage of the large landholding. The subject property comprises a large allotment of approximately 5588 square metres of Industrial 1 Zoned Land with a current planning permit to subdivide the land into two separate allotments. Improvements to the property include a concrete constructed warehouse with dual roller door access and office totalling approx. 820 square metres. The office component of the property includes large open desk spaces as well as private rooms and full amenities. Externally the property features a large gravel hardstand carpark with tin storage warehouses accessible from Patanga Court. Located in the heart of Ballarat's premier industrial precinct for big industry. This location is second to none with its strong linkages to the Western Highway, Sunraysia Highway and Ballarat Airport surrounded by national and local tenants including McCain Foods, Toll Express, Haymes Paint and Goldacres. For further information please contact Colliers agents James or Lachlan.

