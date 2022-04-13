Walton selected in NAB League girls' team of year

news, latest-news,

Greater Western Victorian Rebel Molly Walton has capped off a big season for herself with selection in the NAB League under-19 girls' team of the year. She was named in a back pocket as the only Rebels representative in the side. Walton, 17, is from Rokewood-Corindhap and plays with North Ballarat in the BFLW competition. In her first season in the competition, she also represented Vic Country in the national championships. Amber Clarke from Dandenong Stingrays won the best and fairest. She polled 20 votes to finish ahead of Charlotte Baskaran (Western Jets) 19 and Ava Jordan (Northern Knights) 14. Western Jets took out this year's premiership.

