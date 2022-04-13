news, latest-news,

Ballarat's Volta will see the opening night of Stella Donnelly's Australian tour on Thursday - giving local audiences the first listen to new music from the artist's upcoming second album. Donnelly said she was excited to return to the city. "One thing I know about Ballarat is that every show I've ever played that people have just sung every word to every song which has always been so overwhelming and beautiful," she said. "So I'm definitely going to be keeping that going and then just adding a couple more new ones in the middle ... I always start the show solo and connect with the crowd a little bit in that way and then they bring the band on and we have a bit of a party." Her first album Beware of the Dogs saw Donnelly nominated for breakthrough artist at the 2019 ARIA awards, and received critical acclaim nationally and internationally including praise from triple j, Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, Billboard, and The New York Times. In creating the second album, which will be released later in 2022, Donnelly said she found a slower process which allowed her to "sink [her] teeth in". "I've been allowed more time to work on the songs and get them to like a really good point to where I feel like I've got a bit deeper this time," she said. "I think everyone kind of took stock of their lives a little bit over [the pandemic] ... I definitely felt that global feeling that a lot of people felt when you have to stay still, that stillness breeds either creativity or anger or whatever it is". "But at the same time, as we grow up, we learn how to process and articulate things a little better and go deeper and I think maybe this time around I was willing to put in more hard work." She will be joined on Thursday night by Bungaree-based artist Moonlover - AKA Quang Dinh, formerly of band Little Red - and newcomer to the Australian music scene Banjo Lucia. For tickets, visit: www.stelladonnelly.com/tour-dates

