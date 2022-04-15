An unusual collection on caterpillar's head | Nature Notes

community,

Many moths have earlier life-stages as hairy caterpillars. This one (pictured) is not only prominently hairy, but it also has an unusual "hat" arrangement. This "hat" is not litter or insect droppings the caterpillar has met within its wanderings, nor is it a parasite. It's probably not a disguise, because its movement would make the caterpillar more obvious. It is made up of the caterpillar's previously moulted head-skins, shed as the caterpillar grows. A glance at the photo shows the smallest "head" at the top, with the most recent largest one attached to the head. The caterpillar moults by first splitting its exoskeleton (skin) along its back. The head "skin" is shed last. The moulted "heads" remain attached to the caterpillar's body, with each one adding to the unusual collection. This stacking process seems to happen automatically, with no effort on the part of the caterpillar, and each head is added neatly upright, rather than crooked or one-sided. The caterpillar adds to its headdress from about the fourth moult, with four or five old heads being the maximum normally found. However, there are photographs showing up to six. The caterpillar is the gum-leaf skeletoniser, an insect that commonly eats the surface of eucalypt leaves, leaving behind the "skeleton" of veins but no green tissue. Older caterpillars are capable of consuming the whole leaf. The caterpillar - measuring about 25 millimetres - is seen occasionally here, but it does not appear to be common. Although it is said to be easy to find by examining skeletonised leaves, it is often missed, or passed by without interest or attention. Sometimes the caterpillars occur in plague proportions, defoliating patches of forest, although this is seldom seen around Ballarat. The long hairs grow in tufts, and they can cause skin irritation when handled. The moth is mottled grey, with a few dark wavy lines. Its wingspan is about 25mm. BIRD GROUP The Birdlife Ballarat group's recently-finalised program for the forthcoming year includes talks about powerful owls, birds of prey, searching for the princess parrot in inland Australia, Indonesian birds and birds of the NSW South Coast. Meetings are held monthly. Monthly outings are planned for Newstead, Colac, Castlemaine and other places closer to Ballarat. A spring camp-out is planned for the Ouyen area. The group recently visited the Avoca area and learnt about birds of the Torres Strait. For more information about the Birdlife Ballarat group and its activities, phone 0408 452 058. This unusual moth was found inside. It is a pretty little moth. D.V. This is a tiger moth, or an alternating footman. It is the adult of the small black or dark grey hairy caterpillars that sometimes appear inside in summer. The caterpillars can cause serious allergic reactions when their stinging hairs come in contact with the skin of some people. There are several species of footman moths. The wingspan of this one is about 30mm. The caterpillars feed on lichen. They have been an ongoing summer nuisance in homes in Wendouree and other parts of Ballarat for many years, presumably feeding on lichen on the roof and moving inside for shelter from the hot sun. The alternating footman is a native insect. Its scientific name is Tigrioides alterna.

