Council deals early blow to small infill project as huge Invermay Park development gets tick

In a surprise move, council rejected the initial plan for a small infill development near Lake Wendouree, notwithstanding the site being located in a residential growth zone. The proposed development at 17 Park Street - located some 200 metres from the western end of Howitt Street - envisaged the construction of five two-storey townhouses and a slight reduction in parking spaces. Several residents voiced their objections at Wednesday evening's council meeting, with concerns ranging from a perceived lack of community notice, the implications of increased urban density and the harm the development would visit on the neighbourhood's character, given all other houses in the street were single-storey dwellings. One complained "developers will stop at nothing to get their way", while another said "if we wanted to live in a crowded city, we wouldn't have chosen Park Street, Wendouree", and yet another added such "thoughtless developments are a scourge on the community and their impacts will be felt for generations". In support of the planning application, council planning officers had weighed the community's concerns against the fact the area was a residential growth zone - permitting development of up to four storeys - as well as Ballarat's projected population growth, which is conservatively estimated to reach 160,000 people by 2040, up from 113,000 as it stands now. READ MORE: Wendouree infill development on horizon "The design response provides an appropriate transition between the existing predominantly low density character of the neighbourhood and the anticipated future neighbourhood character of the area," it said. Central ward councillor Mark Harris, who moved the motion to approve the planning application, said while he was of the view the proposed infill development wasn't perfect, there didn't exist "any scope" for council to move outside the limits of planning instrument, adding that Ballarat could not keep "growing exponentially outwards forever". "We really have to think about what we're doing at this meeting," he said. "[The proposed development] is either wrong or right in its totality and there will be winners and there will be losers." Those views were largely echoed by south ward councillor Des Hudson, who said the application was "certainly supported by the planning scheme", which makes provision for significant infill development as a means for both continuing the city's growth and slowing urban sprawl on Ballarat's edge. "The planning scheme [provides] our guiding principles for making determinations of this nature," he said. "The location [of the site] is also well-serviced in terms of its proximity to shopping facilities, transport hubs and destinations to other areas which makes this kind of development highly desirable." But central ward councillor Samantha McIntosh led the charge against the motion, largely on the grounds it lacked perceived community support. "I think it's imperative we understand our role as councillors representing the community," she said, noting it was incumbent upon them to "protect [residents] from overdevelopment." Nevertheless, Cr McIntosh reiterated she was in favour of infill development in principle; the issue, she said, was that there existed better design alternatives to that proposed. "I totally support infill development, but I totally support the right infill devleopment," she said, citing the infill developments at Doveton and Davey streets as examples. "It's imperative for us to see how we can do infill development better - I think there's a solution [here] and I'd like to see it," she said. North ward councillor Peter Eddy, likewise, opposed the recommendation, concerned the added population density would negatively impact the street's residents. "I, in all honesty, can't support the recommendation," he said. "I understand the rules, but I worry about the parking issues." "This is not just about five dwellings on a block; it's very much about the whole street and the way that street has supported those residents over many years, who choose to live the way they do and that's their right." The vote was ultimately tied, with acting mayor Amy Johnson casting the deciding vote against the planning officer's recommendation to approve the planning application. The application for the planning permit, however, remains on foot, in light of council's request for a briefing on it at a later date. The matter will then return to the Planning Delegated Committee, where a formal decision to grant or refuse the application will be made. If the application is unsuccessful, the applicant - Virtue Property Group - will have the option of appealing council's decision before VCAT. A major housing estate in Ballarat's north will triple in size, with council approving the remaining three stages of the mass Invermay Park development. The staged multi-lot subdivision is part of the Midland Golf Club's 'Drew's Paddock' project, the planning of which commenced five years ago with developers Villawood. Once complete, the housing estate will accommodate more than 110 houses, with 33 residential dwellings from the first stage of the development now more or less complete. READ MORE: Invermay Park development to go to Council vote Councillors approved the subdivision plans at Wednesday night's council meeting, noting the development was significantly in the community's interests. Central ward councillor Samantha McIntosh, who seconded the motion to vote in favour of the huge development, said it constituted a "great step forward" for Ballarat. "We know there are all sorts of amazing benefits we may be able to consider if this does go ahead," she said. "To me, this is something that makes me feel quite excited - it would provide all sorts of lifestyle opportunities for those who live there and move there." "There will be challenges in the surrounding areas of the development," she added, citing potential problems around flood mitigation raised by residents. "But knowing that there's a significant community benefit to the site, knowing as well there's a whole part of our community that could benefit from this, and that it's a significant opportunity for our community, I support the recommendation." Cr McIntosh's views corresponded with the submissions advanced in the planning application, which said the huge infill development would facilitate the city's ability to withstand the liveability and housing pressures occasioned by rapid population growth. In contrast to the problems that commonly attach to greenfield development, the application noted the development - in terms of infrastructure - was alreadly well-serviced, with Creswick Road to its east, the Western Freeway to its north and good access to connecting roads and public transport. Nevertheless, the approval of the infill development comes amid renewed warnings regarding the ability of the city to cope with sustained population growth, with Committee for Ballarat chief executive Michael Poulton earlier telling The Courier the answer necessarily lay in "diversity of housing", as opposed to greenfield development only. "We've got some work to do; the city's growing beyond what people planned for it to do, so part of the solution inevitably involves a strong mix of infill and greenfield development," he said. "We have to have a look at different types of development, and we know there are many great opportunities in the inner city for infill type development."

