Travellers heading out of Ballarat over the Easter long weekend are being warned by health experts to take care to avoid mosquito bites, as the threat of mosquito-spread infections continues. Ross River Virus and Japanese Encephalitis (JE) are illnesses that can be spread to humans via mosquitoes and have been detected throughout Victoria. A Department of Health spokesperson said there were measures people could take to prevent bites. "Ross River Virus is endemic throughout much of Victoria, so it's important people continue to take simple measures to avoid getting bitten," the spokesperson said. "There are simple steps we can all take to protect against mosquito-borne diseases such as wearing long, loose fitting clothes, using repellents containing picaridin or DEET on exposed skin and trying to limit outdoor activities if lots of mosquitoes are around." Last year in Ballarat there were 12 cases of Ross River Virus diagnosed, compared to a total of four over the previous three years. Not everyone who has Ross River Virus will become ill - for those who do, symptoms usually develop about seven to 10 days after being bitten by an infected mosquito, and may include joint pain and swelling, muscle pain, fever, and tiredness which can last for three to six months. The virus has been detected in mosquitoes in riverine and coastal locations. According to the Department of Health, from November 1, 2021 to April 5, 2022, there has been 138 human cases of Ross River Virus in Victoria. From late December to the present there have been 12 confirmed or probable cases of JE reported in Victoria. Most Victorian cases of JE had spent time in Victoria's north and north-west or southern New South Wales. If symptoms of Japanese Encephalitis occur, they can include fever, headache, neurological complications or possibly death, and usually develop five to 15 days after being bitten by infected mosquitoes. JE has been found in communities along the Murray River, Northern Grampians region, Bendigo and Wangaratta. It is not known how the current outbreak came to Australia. The annual mosquito breeding season is from November to April, with recent rainfall and a wetter than average summer creating ideal breeding grounds for the mosquitoes that carry the virus. "Numbers of mosquitoes naturally fluctuate based on the local environment, the weather and the seasons," the department spokesperson said. "Residents and visitors in all areas of the state should be aware of the potential of mosquito-borne illness and the need to avoid being bitten." If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/160696252/ffe5a808-5b63-4542-bd47-3176f2e916a3.jpg/r9_195_3641_2247_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg