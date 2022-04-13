news, latest-news,

Navigators will receive a new community hub, following a funding announcement by the state government on Wednesday. The $326,000 support will be provided as part of the Andrews' Government's round two of Regional Infrastructure funding. Member for Buninyong Michaela Settle said facilities like the one to be built were the "heartbeat" of communities like Navigators. "It's an absolute joy and this is the reason I do this job," she said. "This has been a project this community has wanted for a long time and is so deeply rooted in the local community." Additional funds have been pledged by the Moorabool Shire Council and Bendigo Bank, bringing the financial support for the hub to around $500,000. President of Navigators Community Centre said the space will have a meaningful flow-on effect to the local community, including newcomers. "It's a way of bringing new people into the community ... and it's a way of them talking to their neighbours, meeting other people, and it's the on flow effect of it," he said. "They might want to join history groups or they might want to join the CFA, and it's a way of people moving into a community and becoming part of a community." The new building will replace a run-down structure adjacent to the tennis courts, and will include a multi-purpose community space, new kitchen, storage, and new public toilets. The existing community hall will remain. Users of the facility will span a range of groups including the community centre committee, men's group, Tennis Club, craft group, history club and book club. Navigators Tennis Club president Rick Stephens said the new hub will help expand the club's membership in the future. "We're really excited, the club's been dormant for a few years and only two years ago we've got it going again," he said. "It's been fantastic, so we see this as an opportunity to help bring the community back in." If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

