Where you can I get a COVID-19 test or jab in Ballarat this Easter?

A CLOSURE date has been set for the city's major vaccination hub at the month's end. Grampians Health's Community Vaccination Centre based at The Mercure will take a temporary pause from Good Friday before re-opening on Easter Monday from 8.30pm for two final weeks. The clinic will then cease jabs from April 29 with Grampians Health's secondary vaccination clinic on Drummond Street, across from Ballarat Base Hospital, to officially take over the community roll-out from this point. This comes in continued moves towards a COVID-normal, including a return to functions at The Mercure and greater COVID-19 vaccine availability across the region. Testing for COVID-19 remains steady. Grampians Health's drive-through COVID-19 testing site on Creswick Road will temporarily close for the Easter break on Good Friday and Easter Monday. The site will operate at reduced hours on Saturday and Sunday, from noon until 4pm. Meanwhile, in another move towards COVID-normal, St Patrick's College's Faith in Action Easter bunnies have returned to action. Student have delivered Easter eggs and toys donated by the school community for Grampians Health Ballarat Base Hospital. The bunnies officially visited wards via video links as a COVID-safe precaution. Grampians Health fundraising lead Sarah Masters said the St Pat's bunnies return at Easter was an important step in creating a sense of COVID-normal for patients and staff at the hospital. "A visit from the Easter Bunny, albeit remotely, is a great way to keep spirits high for our patients and team members on site," Ms Masters said. "We're so fortunate to have such a dedicated group of St Pat's students and their families who donate time and chocolate eggs to make sure others have a special Easter." Vaccinations Testing

