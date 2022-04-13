Super couple goals: Moneghetti's celebrate major milestone

community,

ASIDE from a few days here and there, Wilma and Henry Moneghetti have always been together. Mrs Moneghetti said "no fuss and bother" has been the key to reaching their 70th wedding anniversary on Wednesday. The couple celebrated the rare occasion in similar low-key fashion, dining out in a simple lunch. But their lives together have not been anything short of remarkable. A shared love for travel has taken them all over the world, particularly once their youngest son Stephen Moneghetti started to stake a claim in major international running events, including four Olympic Games. Mona, as Stephen is better publicly known, trained from the family's Wendouree home on his path to becoming one of Australia's top distance runners. Mrs Moneghetti said neither herself, nor her husband, had an athletic bone in their body. As a couple, both hailing from country communities, they have also shared a love of gardening and horses. They were able to purchase their first car from winnings earned on one of their horses in trots racing. The couple wed in the Catholic church at Coghill's Creek before a reception at The Farmers Arms in Creswick. Both hail from big families - Mrs Moneghetti was one of 10 siblings - which they said made for a fun family event. In a coincidence, the Moneghettis moved into their family home in Wendouree 65 years ago on their wedding anniversary. IN OTHER NEWS Mr Moneghetti, who is 95 years old, and Mrs Moneghetti, who turns 91 early next month, said travel has been a major highlight of their live together. One of Mr Moneghetti's favourite trips was to a small village on the Swiss-Italian border from which the Moneghetti family hails. The couple made the journey on the way home from watching their son compete in the London Marathon. Mr and Mrs Moneghetti share four children - Helen, Denis, Michael and Stephen - seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Mr Moneghetti said it has been a good life together.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XBHRDThPr8rZ8LC4FzPP7b/6f13c47f-15e6-49ae-a6f8-78de02688ba4.jpg/r682_266_4086_2189_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg