A defence lawyer has failed to have all charges dropped against a truckie accused of killing another truck driver in a fiery crash east of Skipton. The three-truck crash on the Glenelg Highway at Carranballac on May 12 last year killed a 37-year-old South Australian truck driver. Iqbal Singh, 30, now of Shepparton, was later charged with dangerous driving causing death, culpable driving and reckless endangerment. Police allege Mr Singh slowed down about six kilometres from where the crash occurred and a rigid truck overtook him. The rigid truck then approached a tractor, which was also travelling east at a slow speed in the same direction. Police allege Mr Singh's truck hit the truck, which crashed into a paddock, and the accused drove onto the wrong side of the road, colliding with a third truck travelling west. The crash caused major damage with both chassis torn off. The driver of the container truck died while Mr Singh released himself from the truck cabin. The accused appeared in Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Wednesday for a committal hearing. Manjot Singh, representing the accused, made an application to dismiss all charges, stating there could be a "multitude of things" that caused the collision rather than Mr Singh's culpability or dangerous driving. He said it was possible Mr Singh applied the brakes but was too close to the rigid truck and acted in a "state of emergency" when he swerved to the right. "The law doesn't require drivers to have perfect hindsight," the lawyer said. A small error in judgement cannot be found culpable, a gross breach or a risk that an ordinary driver would be required to consider. Detective Leading Senior Constable Steve Mottram, of the Victoria Police major collision investigation unit, said there were a number of matters that quantified the culpable and dangerous driving charges, including Mr Singh driving a 68-tonne truck at almost 100 km/h while on the phone and on a straight stretch of road. "He is that distracted that he ultimately collides with a rear of another slower moving truck which obviously was in a clear line of sight for him," he said. The court heard there was no evidence the man was illegally speaking on the phone and that he told police he was using the bluetooth setting. Magistrate Ronald Saines said the issues were a matter for a jury. He refused the application for discharge and committed the man to stand trial. Mr Singh pleaded not guilty to the charges and will appear in the County Court for a directions hearing on May 11. He remains on bail.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jessica.howard/5b0d1fa9-7893-4a50-8111-b1505e9f888e.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg