The driver who fled after killing a cyclist in Delacombe last year has for the first admitted at court he was responsible for the tragedy. Bradley John Spark pleaded guilty to three charges including dangerous driving causing death at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Thursday. "I plead guilty Your Honour," he said appearing via video link from custody, after he was asked how he would plead to the three charges. Spark also pleaded guilty to failing to stop and failing to render assistance after a fatal collision. He struck Ballarat man David Thomson, 60, who was cycling to his shift at Eureka Concrete on October 21, 2021. The fatal collision happened on Brazenor Street near the LaTrobe Street intersection about 5.40am. Mr Thomson, more commonly known as "Thommo" died at the scene, while Spark fled. Mr Thomson's family made emotional public pleas in the weeks after the tragedy for the driver to come forward. His daughter, Sophie Thomson, told the media she was taking her usual route to work about 7am on the day when she came across her colleagues processing a crime scene in Delacombe. The Detective Senior Constable, attached to the Criminal Investigation Unit at Ballarat Police Station, decided to pull over and ask if they needed any help. "A detective sergeant I work with daily informed me that a cyclist had been hit and killed. That cyclist was my father," she told the media in November. "My world instantly broke. Dad had been tragically killed on the way to work. "I had unknowingly attended my dad's own crime scene. Please, imagine for a second what that would have been like." The prosecution dropped nine charges against Spark on Thursday, including the more serious culpable driving charge, upon the resolution of the case. Mr Thomson's son and daughter appeared on the court link for the short hearing. Spark did not make an application for bail. He will remain in custody and return to court at a later date for a plea hearing in the County Court. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

