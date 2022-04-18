More labours for Ballarat's Hercules as council investigates statue

news, latest-news,

Works will soon begin to keep one of the Ballarat Botanical Gardens' finest statues standing for another century. The marble statue of Hercules, part of the historic Stoddart Collection of statues in the gardens, has been fenced off so council workers can begin "investigating stablisation and repair", after regular maintenance works discovered some instability. "An assessment will investigate whether further works are required to stabilise pins connecting parts of the statue together," a council media release states. Earlier this year, repairs were completed on the statue of Spring, following major storms in January. READ MORE: Statue of Spring at the Ballarat Botanical Gardens being repaired after suffering storm damage Both repairs are being paid for from council's regular parks maintenance budget, though it's not known when the Hercules works will be completed. The statue was previously repaired in 2010, following a spate of vandalism that forced the 12 Stoddart Collection statues indoors, causing outcry at the time. According to resources from the Friends of the Ballarat Botanical Gardens, the statue is one of 12 figures representing Greek and Roman myths bought by Thomas Stoddart in 1884, who was impressed by sculptors working on marble in Italy. "While visiting a sculptors' studio in Italy, Thomas Stoddart saw classical statues being made for the gardens in Genoa," the Friends of the Ballarat Botanical Gardens wrote. "He thought, "Why should not the gardens at Ballarat be similarly adorned?" On impulse, as goldmen of the day did, he ordered a dozen on the spot. "It was the intention of the donor that the statues would cultivate a love for the beautiful in the hearts of the young people of the district." IN THE NEWS The marble is from the Tuscan city of Carrara, sculpted by Angelo Bertozzi, and when the statues were first unveiled in the gardens, there was a "diminuitive cannon", a flotilla of boats, and a brass band, while "the spectators made the heavens ring with applause". The statue itself depicts Hercules, son of Jupiter - or Heracles, son of Zeus - with signature club wearing the skin of the Nemean lion, after strangling it in the first of his 12 labours. The Stoddart Collection also includes representations of the seasons, the Roman god Mercury, and the goddesses Pomona, Bacchante, Hebe, with two variations of the goddess Flora and a statue of classical queen Leda. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

