Several of Ballarat's best hospitality venues are uniting to upskill the city. Dubbed HospoHeroes, hospitality workers from any Ballarat business are invited to free master-classes on cocktails, coffee, and more. The aim is to help the industry out as the pandemic recedes, with many businesses still looking for staff. READ MORE: 'Double-win': Paid hospitality training to fill staff shortages The initiative is supported by Ballarat Regional Tourism, and chief executive Sarah Myers said it had been a "continuous battle" in not just finding, but retaining quality staff. "Over the last two years, as a result of the pandemic, many local Ballarat and surrounding region's hospitality venues have lost their experienced workforce as they turned to other industries," she said in a statement. "Today we are seeing operators hiring people with little to no experience in hospitality at all just so they can keep their doors open "It's fantastic to see an increasing number of young and eager individuals taking the reins and serving our guests across the region, however training is crucial to ensuring Ballarat remains a high-quality epicurean destination and delivers a sought-after visitor experience." Helping out in the masterclasses, which begin in May, will be Aunty Jacks and Hop Temple's Brian Taylor, who'll run a beer bootcamp; Fika and Johnny Alloo's Matt Freeman, with barista basics sessions; Craig Mitchell and John Harris from Mitchell Harris running an introduction to wine; and the 18th Amendment's Gorge Camorra with a cocktail class. Mr Taylor said the entire city would benefit from the classes - it'll encourage more return visits from tourists and get more residents out of the house, he said. "Everyone's coming out now, they're excited to be out, and they want good service, so we want to give our staff knowledge and give great service to customers," he said. "There are a lot of first-timers (joining), but everyone wants to learn more, there's a thirst for knowledge, if you'll pardon the pun. "It's not just about giving them basic skills, it's about getting them to love the industry and be passionate about it - not using it as a stop gap but seeing it as a career." IN THE NEWS Mr Mitchell said he was excited by the collaboration between the businesses. "Our competitors, if you like, are the lounge room at home, so getting people out and getting people to realise they can have a consistent, quality night out with hospitality served up in the best way is a fantastic business model," he said. "The development of a culture of quality means we're going to see long-term gain, and Ballarat being known for its food and wine delivery." Find out more and register online.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/alexander.ford/3af59a5c-59be-4f74-afd2-2cc3cd7132d4.jpg/r0_74_3060_1803_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg