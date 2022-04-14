coronavirus,

BALLARAT COVID UPDATE | THURSDAY, APRIL 14: NEW CASES: 241 (down from 260 yesterday) ACTIVE CASES: 1305 (no change since yesterday) Ballarat has seen a drop in new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. There are 241 new infections in the latest reporting period, down on 260 cases yesterday. The number of active cases in the city remains unchanged, on 1305. In other areas: VICTORIAN COVID UPDATE | THURSDAY, APRIL 14: NEW CASES: 10,462 DEATHS: 14 IN HOSPITAL: 392 ICU: 19 VENTILATOR: 4 Western Australia has relaxed some of its COVID-19 restrictions as the country's case numbers continue to climb. There were close to 55,000 cases reported in Australia on Wednesday, while the national death toll rose by 39. In NSW alone, there were 18,265 infections, while Victoria reported more than 10,000. WA is recording close to 7000 cases a day, but with its Omicron wave likely to have peaked on March 30, restrictions are easing. On Thursday, WA moved to the national definition for close contacts. Household members and intimate partners of cases still need to quarantine but cases in classrooms will no longer force children into isolation. A 500-person cap at hospitality venues has been removed and QR code check-ins are now only required at hospitals. But mask mandates remain in all indoor public venues and people must continue to show proof of their vaccination status in non-high risk settings. Meanwhile, the Tasmanian government is in no hurry to welcome back large cruise ships. A ban on the vessels entering Australia, in place since March 2020, will be lifted from Sunday. New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland have outlined testing and vaccination requirements for passengers and crew as they prepare for the ships to return. But Tasmanian Liberal MP Roger Jaensch on Wednesday said the island state was still reviewing whether it was safe for larger cruise ships to return. We have removed our paywall from our stories about the coronavirus. This is a rapidly changing situation and we aim to make sure our readers are as informed as possible.

