Ballarat businesses are owed thousands of dollars following the collapse of construction firm Goldfields Building Co earlier this month. The company went into voluntary liquidation on April 4, and more information into its debts have since come to light. So far, it's been confirmed the company, under director Lachlan Trent Rodgers, owes $460,000, including $100,000 to the Australian Taxation Office, and $360,000 to suppliers. READ MORE: More detail revealed on collapsed Ballarat construction firm Its only assets are a work van and a caravan, with money expected to be owed financiers. Documents released this week through liquidators Worrells Solvency and Forensic Accountants show the $360,000 is split between dozens of companies, including 13 secured creditors. The documents note the 13 secured creditors, and the ATO, all have "TBC" in the column estimated debt. READ MORE: 'And then the toilet went missing': Ballarat building company Goldfields Building Co goes into liquidation A further 45 ordinary unsecured creditors are listed, with the total estimated debt now listed at $417,175.62. There are at least 22 Ballarat companies listed as unsecured creditors, mainly building supply companies and sub-contracting firms, including $26,000 owed to Skinners Ballarat, and $21,000 each owed to Ballarat Associated Fibrous Plasters, Ballarat Brick Cleaning & Caulking, Ballarat Concrete Cutting Pty Ltd, and Ballarat Concrete Pumping. A tiling company in Geelong is also owed more than $42,000. Creditors have until May 11 to decide on how to proceed with the liquidation. IN THE NEWS It's understood there are several construction sites affected by the collapse across the city, including one unfinished house where the owner expects to pay more than $200,000 to finish works, while a cricket club found itself without a major sponsor. Goldfields Building Co is the second of Mr Rodgers' companies to go under, after LTR Construction went under in November last year. That company owed around $1 million to its various creditors at the time of its liquidation. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

