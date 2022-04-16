news, latest-news,

A variety of young artists have their work on display at Barkley Square as part of The Y's exhibition curated by young locals. Brodie Kemp's artwork Philomelia in the mine was awarded artistic excellence by Art Gallery Ballarat curator Kiri Smart. Brodie said his recent artworks have been inspired by Brittany Higgins and workplace culture discussions coming out of Canberra last year along with criticism of Grace Tame not smiling with the Prime Minister. "While the artwork was not specifically to do with the government, I think those events were an indictment to workplace culture in Australia," Brodie said. This piece of art started from the imagery of canaries taken into coal mines to check air quality. "If she stopped singing something was wrong," Brodie said. The nightingale is in reference to the Greek myth about Philomela. "Which deals with themes of sexual assault and violence," Brodie said. IN OTHER NEWS: It took a few variations for Brodie to eventually settle on the final piece. "I wanted it to be impactful and confronting enough to spark conversation without exploiting the issues," he said. "Especially being a man and seeing other works, I was conscious and nervous. "It is easy to fall into existing tropes and I wanted to deal with as much sensitivity as I could." Kiri Smart also gave a highly commended award to Dennis Cossens' work My Shadow. The People's Choice Award voting will remain open for the rest of the month. If you or someone you know is in need of crisis support, phone Lifeline 13 11 14. Help is also available, but not limited, via the following organisations. The key message is you are not alone. Relationships Australia: 1800 050 321 Family violence: 1800 RESPECT

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/173106531/498b5f44-0bd7-44ff-b6be-7d655bb31a99.jpg/r9_219_4246_2613_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg