Blackwood to make striking comeback in special Easter showcase

community,

IF BLACKWOOD'S annual wood chop and Easter carnival did not make a striking impact this year, the chances were a 120-year tradition could become lost. The small community has been living in isolation the past two years, hit hard by limited tourism and a devastating storm, the latter of which cut the power for a week and blocked roads in and out of town. In the storm's wake, Blackwood residents held a big barbecue cook-up with the contents of their fridges and summoned musical talent for a big party. Almost one year on, Blackwood Progress Association president Brendan Hehir said it was time to bring visitors back. "When we went to planning this one, we were a bit depleted in the community capacity...people still find it hard to trust the plans you make won't fall over. We decided the event has to come back this year or it might be in trouble," Mr Hehir said. "We decided to go free and come back from nothing. People need to come together, it's about resilience, getting back and having fun." IN OTHER NEWS A lot of the town's infrastructure remains in disrepair from the storm, particularly along the area's popular walking tracks and ridges. Lerderderg Road was opened about four months ago. Mr Hehir said the festival was a way to offer people a different way to explore the area. Blackwood's Easter festival features traditional community sports, such as tug-of-war, egg-throwing, gumboot-tossing and three-legged races. There will be gold-panning, face-painting, an artisan blacksmith and a raucous street parade leading down to the Lerderderg River and the sports ground. Wood choppers, of course, will be out in force for what will be the competition's 70th anniversary. This comeback addition will combine with the town's music festival. The event is boosted by a $30,000 Regional Development Victoria grant. Mr Hehir said while Blackwood's Easter carnival officially dated back a further 50 years, a community historian found an article in The Courier from 1879 detailing how Blackwood residents got together for a sports day and danced until 4am. He hoped people would approach this event with similar zeal. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XBHRDThPr8rZ8LC4FzPP7b/7dec1f79-637c-4a21-b9c8-331941f5e42b.jpeg/r0_112_960_654_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg