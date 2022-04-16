news, latest-news,

The Ballarat Sikh community are inviting Ballarat locals to celebrate Vaisakhi with them this Sunday. "It is open to everyone, people of all faiths and beliefs," president of Dhan Shri Guru Nanak Incorporated Ranjinder Singh Gill said. The annual celebration is like a Punjabi new year where farmers in North India celebrate the end of the old harvest and the beginning of a new season where they can "start over fresh," Mr Singh Gill said. The event also has significance in the Sikh religion, known as the birth of Khalsa. It can be traced back to April 13, 1699 where Guru Gobind Singh Ji gave his people the 'image of Sikhism," Mr Singh Gill said. He said as Sikhs they were proud to trace back their religious history to an exact date. On Sunday a religious ceremony will take place with "holy prayer, hymns and kids singing and reading poetry," Mr Singh Gill said. A free meal will also be served called langar. READ MORE: A Sikh temple is coming to Ballarat Turbans Australia will also be in attendance to share information and answer anyone's questions. Mr Singh Gill said often people have questions about his turban. "Like why are you wearing this colour today, is it hot wearing the turban, does it get uncomfortable?," he said. He also said a turban is not like a hat. "It is not a cap you can take off, it is an eight metre long cloth we have to tie everyday," Mr Singh Gill said. He said people often have questions about colours of their turbans. When celebrating Vaisakhi, a saffron yellow is used however often someone's turban colour choice is just to match their clothes. IN OTHER NEWS: He also finds sometimes people have misconceptions about what Sikhism is, grouping them into other religions. "It will be a good chance to explain what we are about and anyone can come and try on a turban if they like," Mr Singh Gill said. "All of the Ballarat community can come," he said. The celebrations will take place from 2pm until 7pm at the Invermay Hall.

