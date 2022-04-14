news, latest-news,

BALLARAT Harriers runner Grace Kelly looks to be the best chance for a success at Stawell this weekend, given a handicap of 4.75m for the Stawell Gift, the same mark that she run 5th with last year. Kelly has a big program over the course of weekend, also entered in the 70m off 2m, while she will compete in the under 18s 100m off 1.75m. Ballarat pair Halle Martin and Tiana Shillito both have 11m handicaps for 120m Gift. Martin will run off 7.5m in the 70m and Shillito is off 7m for that event. Chloe Kinnersly will run off 10.25m in the 120m Gift, she will also compete in the 70m off 6.25m and in the 400m off 25m. Former Stawell Gift winners Holly Dobbyn and Grace O'Dwyer are back but face huge tasks with Dobbyn to run off 6.25m in the 120m and 3.75m in the 70m. O'Dwyer is off 7.75m in the 120m and 4.25m in the 70m. Heats are held Saturday. Patrick Martin will run off 8.25m in the open gift.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/greg.gliddon/b9785425-8490-420a-b10c-38c0e4d630c6.jpg/r0_141_5472_3233_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg