While most of the city's businesses will be closed on Good Friday, there's still plenty to see and do. Still not sure? Visit Ballarat has put together a handy online guide for the extra-long weekend. Public transport V/Line services will run to a Sunday timetable on Good Friday, and an altered Saturday timetable on Monday. Evening services to and from the city will be replaced with coaches due to line works from Saturday night. Supermarkets All major supermarkets will be closed on Good Friday. The Cellarbrations on Sturt Street will also be closed, and many supermarkets will have modified hours on Easter Monday. Shopping centres Central Square, Delacombe Town Centre, and Stockland Wendouree will all be closed on Good Friday. Bunnings will also be closed on Good Friday. Opening hours for many shops across the long weekend may be changed. Pharmacies The UFS Sturt Street pharmacy will remain open 24 hours a day across the weekend, and the nurse service will be available every day from 6pm to 10pm. All other UFS pharmacies will be closed Good Friday, Easter Sunday, and Easter Monday, with some closed on Easter Saturday. Eureka Medical Centre and the pharmacy will be open from 8am to 10pm on Good Friday and Easter Monday. Banks All major banks will be closed from Friday to Monday, reopening Tuesday. Attractions The Ballarat Wildlife Park, the Art Gallery of Ballarat, and Sovereign Hill will be open from 9am to 5pm. Family-friendly activities will also be running at Kryal Castle and the Ballarat Observatory. Many restaurants and cafes will be open - check their Facebook pages for details. Church services The ecumenical Way of the Cross begins at the Ballarat North Catholic Church at 10am, and in Clunes from Fraser Street, and Waubra at 10am on Good Friday. Catholic: St Patrick's Cathedral: Good Friday mass 3pm, vigil 7pm, Easter Sunday 8am, 10.30am, 5pm St Alipius: Good Friday mass 3pm, vigil 7pm, Easter Sunday 9am, 10.30am Anglican: Cathedral of Christ the King, Lydiard Street: Good Friday ante-communion and litany 8am, solemn liturgy 10am, stations of the cross noon; vigil 8pm, Easter Sunday eucharist 8am, 10am solemn choral eucharist St Paul's Bakery Hill: Good Friday liturgy 9.30am, mediation 2pm; Easter Saturday mediation 5pm, Easter Sunday holy communion 8am, sung eucharist 10am Uniting: Ballarat Central: Good Friday 9am, Easter Sunday 10am Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

