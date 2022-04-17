comment,

The term NIMBY (Not In My BackYard) was coined to describe people who oppose developments of various types simply because they are in their local community. If the council plans on ever achieving their desired 50-50 balance of infill and greenfill, they need to learn which communities have valid concerns and which ones are NIMBYs trying to protect their property values, to the detriment of the local community. Seeing news articles where councillors acknowledge the need for more infill while voting against it in their district makes me think perhaps there are some NIMBYs making decisions in the council. Cam Dawe, Sebastopol None of the cohort of more than 70 objectors or councillors who voted down the proposal put to council last Wednesday expressed opposition to the concept of infill housing in the street, per se. Cr McIntosh clearly and eloquently articulated that council as a body had a responsibility to support good infill development while rejecting thoughtless, structurally errant and ill-conceptualised proposals. Cr Harris on the other hand acknowledged the proposal had shortcomings and based his support for the project on the imagined cost to council if the proponent went to VCAT. The officers who put up the proposal acknowledged they knew the proposal had shortcomings, had requested the developer to make amendments and that offer had been rejected. One specialist attached report was in relation to a four-unit development while another was for five. One said there would be 20 bedrooms and another 22. The traffic report opined there were 69 street parking places available to be used within 250 metres but did not express their location or whether they were routinely used by existing occupiers. Peter Berlyn, Mt Rowan HAVE YOUR SAY BELOW. Bringing the Commonwealth Games to Ballarat also provides an opportunity to fund better transport links between regional centres. The current "hub and spoke" model of public transport means it takes too long to catch a train from one city to another, while the buses running between cities don't use Myki and are therefore more inconvenient to use. If the state government invests in proper public transport links between regional centres, the long-term benefits will carry on well into the future. Cam Dawe, Sebastopol A great observation by Peter Cymbalista about Gillies Street/Gregory Street. As a frequent user of this intersection, I agree with his observations. It is surprising a service station can be built in less time than an intersection. The intersection has been partially open with speed restrictions since December, 2021 but the installed traffic lights are not in use. The traffic flows very smoothly even though traffic in Gillies Street must stop when the level crossing is closed for a train. I have some questions. Are the traffic lights at Gregory Street necessary? Was this intersection work made more complex than it needed to be? Will the intersection function any better when the traffic lights are working? When will the traffic lights be working? Joyce Currie, Wendouree

